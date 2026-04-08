Boulder Imaging, an AI-Powered Machine Vision Leader, Receives Growth Investment from Lime Rock New Energy

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder Imaging, Inc., a leading provider of ultra-high speed machine vision technologies for wind energy and manufacturing applications, has received a significant growth investment from funds managed by Lime Rock New Energy ("LRNE"), with key members of management — including Boulder Imaging Founder, CEO and CTO Carlos Jorquera and President and COO Don Mills — retaining meaningful ownership in the business.

LRNE's investment is focused on accelerating Boulder Imaging's continued global growth, enabling the company to better serve its wind energy and manufacturing customers, drive continued product innovation, and enter new markets and industry verticals. Carlos Jorquera and the entire Boulder Imaging leadership team will continue to lead the business into its next phase of growth.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, Boulder Imaging's proprietary Vision Inspector® platform leverages ultra-high speed machine vision algorithms, artificial intelligence, and sensor fusion to solve complex visual inspection challenges across a wide range of industries, including wind energy, architectural products, security paper, and banknotes. Boulder Imaging's flagship IdentiFlight® system combines long-range optics with deterministic AI to detect and identify protected bird species at wind farms from distances of up to 1.5 km. IdentiFlight's highly accurate avian identification technology enables informed turbine curtailment that has been independently validated to reduce bird fatalities by more than 95%, while curtailment-related energy losses are held to less than 1%. With hundreds of IdentiFlight stations deployed at wind farms across six continents, Boulder Imaging is a global leader in AI-powered avian detection and protection for wind energy.

"Lime Rock New Energy is the ideal partner to support the next chapter of our growth," said Carlos Jorquera. "The LRNE team brings deep knowledge of the wind industry and our customers, and we believe their investment and strategic support will enable us to scale our technology into new markets, strengthen our competitive position, and meet the ever-growing and evolving needs of our customers around the world."

"Boulder Imaging's advanced technologies are uniquely positioned to address critical challenges in wind energy and manufacturing," said Mark Lewis, Managing Director at Lime Rock New Energy. "Wind energy remains a vital renewable technology globally, and the market need for solutions like IdentiFlight is only accelerating. Boulder Imaging's technology ensures that as little power production as possible is lost while protecting avian biodiversity near wind farms — a powerful combination of environmental stewardship and operational efficiency."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Boulder Imaging was advised by Capstone Partners and Troutman Pepper Locke LLP. Lime Rock New Energy was advised by Goodwin Procter LLP.

About Boulder Imaging: Boulder Imaging (www.boulderimaging.com) has been a pioneer in machine vision and AI-powered image processing solutions since 1995. With unmatched speed, accuracy, and scalability, its inspection and automation systems address complex challenges in industries such as renewable energy, automotive, architectural products, security paper, and banknotes. Boulder Imaging's flagship IdentiFlight® system ( www.identiflight.com ) combines long-range optics with deterministic AI to accurately detect and identify protected bird species at wind farms, enabling informed turbine curtailment that has been validated to reduce bird fatalities by more than 95%, while at the same time realizing energy losses below 1%. With hundreds of IdentiFlight® stations deployed at wind farms across six continents, Boulder Imaging is the established leader delivering turnkey solutions to increase clean energy production for project owners while preserving avian biodiversity globally.