Reykjavík, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Annual Report and Notice of Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO – April 08, 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development company focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces that it has posted its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Notice of Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) and Management Information Circular to shareholders.

Copies of the documents are published on the Company's website at https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/annual-general-meeting-2026/ and the documents will also be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Meeting will be held remotely on Thursday, May 07, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, vote and submit questions at the virtual meeting. Instructions on how to join the virtual meeting are set out in the Notice of Meeting.

Shareholders will be voting:

1. to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 together with the report of the auditors thereon;

2. to elect the directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

3. to re appoint BDO Canada LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration;

4. to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution conditionally approving the repeal of the Corporation's existing By-Law #2 and the adoption of the Corporation's new By-Law #3;

5. to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approved by at least 75% of the votes cast conditionally disapplying Section 7.3 of the Corporation's new By-Law #3;

6. to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution approved by at least 75% of the votes cast conditionally approving the future cancelation of the Corporation's admission to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc if and when the Corporation completes the proposed move to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange;

7. to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution approving the Corporation's amended stock option plan;

8. to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, an ordinary resolution approving the Corporation's amended restricted share unit plan; and

9. to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd. C/O

Ed Westropp, Chief Corporate Development and Strategy Officer

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Freddie Wooding

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Corporate Broker)

Andrew Miller-Jones

David Herring

+44 (0) 20 7986 4000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.