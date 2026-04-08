CHICAGO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS announced a live executive training event scheduled for April 14, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST designed to help founders, CEOs, and marketing leaders understand how to position their organizations for visibility across leading generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and Perplexity. The 60-minute session introduces a structured approach to Answer Engine Optimization that helps companies align their websites, authority signals, and content systems with how modern buyers research solutions today. Registration is available at https://scalegrowth.com/ .

ChatGPT is developed by OpenAI, Claude by Anthropic, Grok by xAI, and Perplexity by Perplexity AI. References to these platforms are provided for informational context only and do not imply affiliation or endorsement.

Search behavior is shifting from traditional keyword navigation toward AI-assisted evaluation and recommendation environments. Buyers increasingly rely on generative platforms to identify trusted providers before visiting company websites or engaging sales teams. Organizations that are not structured for answer engine interpretation risk losing visibility during early decision stages that influence vendor selection.

“Generative AI platforms are rapidly becoming the first place buyers go to evaluate options,” said Solomon Thimothy, Founder of IMS. “Organizations that understand how to structure authority signals so they can be interpreted and surfaced by these systems will strengthen their positioning during the earliest moments of customer decision making.”

The session introduces the IMS AEO Alignment Framework, a three-part methodology designed to help organizations transition from ranking-dependent visibility toward answer-engine readiness:

Signal Structuring: preparing websites and digital knowledge assets so AI systems can interpret credibility, expertise, and relevance

Intent Mapping: translating customer questions, sales conversations, and support insights into structured answer-ready content

Visibility Activation: aligning AEO, GEO, and modern SEO into a unified discovery strategy across search engines, conversational assistants, and voice environments

Additional information about the Answer Engine Optimization methodology referenced in the workshop is available at https://ims.net/aeo .

As generative search adoption accelerates across industries, executive teams are reassessing how digital authority is established and maintained. Answer platforms increasingly shape which organizations are introduced during research and comparison stages, making structured discoverability a strategic requirement rather than a tactical marketing adjustment.

The April 14 session is designed as a practical working workshop rather than a theory presentation. Participants will learn how to identify structural visibility gaps, understand why many websites are not interpreted clearly by answer engines, and apply frameworks that help AI systems recognize their organization as a credible solution source. The session includes a live Q&A segment that allows attendees to evaluate their own visibility challenges and receive direct implementation guidance.

This free training reflects a broader IMS initiative to help business leaders understand how AI-mediated discovery is changing competitive positioning across digital channels. By translating answer engine behavior into actionable steps, the workshop provides organizations with a clear entry point for adapting their visibility strategy to emerging search environments.

About IMS

IMS is a digital visibility strategy firm specializing in Answer Engine Optimization, Generative Engine Optimization, and modern search infrastructure alignment. Since 2006, IMS has supported small, midsize, and enterprise organizations in building scalable authority systems that improve discoverability, strengthen trust signals, and position companies as trusted answer sources across AI-driven discovery platforms. Led by Founder Solomon Thimothy, IMS helps organizations adapt to the next generation of digital search.

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