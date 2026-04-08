New Book Blended & Blessed: Building Family Unity & Healing Through the Beatitudes Offers Hope for Blended Families as More Than 50% of Divorced Adults Choose to Remarry

New York, NY , April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inés Franklin, founder of Trochia Ministries, announces the upcoming release of her new book, Blended & Blessed: Building Family Unity & Healing Through the Beatitudes, available April 14, 2026.

At a Glance:



Official release date: April 14, 2026

Addresses the complex relational challenges facing today’s blended families

Pre-orders now available, with tiered pre-order incentives through March 31, 2026





Blended & Blessed: Building Family Unity & Healing Through the Beatitudes

Why This Book Matters Now

Blended families are no longer the exception. More than 40% of U.S. adults have at least one step-relationship in their family structure (Pew Research Center). According to U.S. Census Bureau data cited by the Institute of Family Studies, only about 60% of American children grow up living with both of their married birth parents (still married to each other), a decline from 88% in 1960.

Yet 75% of stepfamilies complain of “not having access to resources as a stepfamily” (The Stepfamily Foundation), and many Christian families lack biblical tools tailored specifically to step-parenting, co-parenting, and navigating shifting roles.



Blended & Blessed: Building Family Unity & Healing Through the Beatitudes

Blended & Blessed directly addresses this gap, offering theological depth and practical application drawn from the Beatitudes in Matthew 5:3-12.



What Readers Will Discover



In this 200+ page hardcover release, Franklin illustrates how the Beatitudes’ wisdom reframes blended family life toward unity and healing. Readers will learn how to:



Break cycles of hurt and dysfunction

Grieve past losses in healthy ways, finding lasting comfort rather than becoming overwhelmed, bitter, complaining, or blaming

Build trust in co-parenting and step-parenting relationships

Cultivate resilience amid changing family roles

Establish Christ-centered unity

Pass down a legacy of faith and grace



Grounded in Scripture and informed by Franklin’s own experience leading a blended family of five children and ten grandchildren, the book combines pastoral insight with lived wisdom.

“Insightful, yet easy to read, this resource points blended family couples and practitioners toward growth and health,” said Ron Deal, blended family trainer, therapist, and author of The Smart Stepfamily and Building Love Together in Blended Families (with Dr. Gary Chapman). “Encouraging and inspiring, this book will inform your journey and root it in eternal wisdom that illuminates the stepfamily experience.”



The Data Behind the Message

Blended families often face unique pressures. Studies cited by the National Center for Health Statistics show remarriage rates remain significant among divorced adults, contributing to millions of step-relationships nationwide. Researchers also note that stepfamilies typically require several years to reach stability and cohesion.

Franklin’s approach acknowledges these realities while offering a biblically anchored path forward.

“Blended doesn’t mean broken,” said Inés Franklin. “Jesus’ words in the Beatitudes weren’t given to ideal families. They were given to real people navigating real hardship. When we apply them intentionally in our homes, they reshape how we forgive, lead, and love.”



Launch Team & Pre-Order Incentives Available Now

Readers who pre-order through April 13, 2026, can access exclusive digital bonuses through Trochia Ministries.

For more information about Blended & Blessed, pre-orders, and the launch team, visit the book pre-order page today.



About Inés Franklin

Inés Franklin is the Founder and President of Trochia Ministries, a Christian discipleship ministry. She is a host of The Journey We Share podcast and author of Uncharted: Navigating Your Unique Journey of Faith. She serves as a teaching pastor at Mariners Church in Southern California. Inés completed a Master of Divinity at Fuller Theological Seminary and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Ministry at Talbot School of Theology. She and her husband, James

Franklin has a blended family of five children and ten grandchildren (affectionately called the “Franklin Smoothie”), with two more on the way. They live in Irvine, California.

About Trochia Ministries

Founded by Inés Franklin, Trochia Ministries is a Christian discipleship organization committed to equipping individuals and families to grow in biblical literacy, spiritual maturity, and relational health. Through books, courses, podcasts, and live teaching, the ministry serves churches and families across the United States and internationally. Learn more at trochia.org.



Sources:

barna.com/trends/marriage-divorce-trends-2025/

pewresearch.org/social-trends/2011/01/13/a-portrait-of-stepfamilies/

ifstudies.org/blog/the-resurgence-of-the-two-parent-family

stepfamily.org/stepfamily-statistics.html

cdc.gov/nchs/nsfg/key_statistics/r.htm#remarriage



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Media Contacts

Devon Brown

Publicity Manager, Choice Media & Communications devon@choicemediacommunications.com 501.628.7718

Mara Perez

Publicist, Choice Media & Communications mara@choicemediacommunications.com 931.980.7808

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