Fluidairfittings’ FT Pro Powers UK Expansion by Introducing New Fluid Power Product Range to Online Customers

Gosport, Hampshire , April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidairfittings strengthens how UK businesses source essential components by introducing a new range of FT Pro fluid power products, a product brand available through the company. The expansion puts the range directly in front of customers through its website as part of its latest product rollout.

The expanded offering includes hydraulic hoses, hose assemblies, quick release couplings, and pneumatic components, giving customers across the UK faster access to critical parts while reducing delays in maintenance and production environments. This approach lets businesses streamline procurement and maintain operational continuity by sourcing fluid power solutions online.





FT Pro

The addition of the FT Pro range builds on Fluidairfittings’ position as a distributor of fluid and air fittings, where customers already have access to more than 100,000 products and variations across pneumatic, hydraulic, and industrial process categories. This expanded availability reflects what Fluidairfittings is about, strengthening its role as a single-source supplier for fluid power components across the UK.

“Our team has introduced this expanded FT Pro range to give customers more choice and faster access to key components,” said a spokesperson for Fluidairfittings. “Making these products available through our website simplifies sourcing and helps customers find what they need without delays.”

As a reputable fluid power distributor, Fluidairfittings operates within the UK market as a supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic components used across industrial, manufacturing, and engineering applications. Through its online platform, it provides access to a wide range of products, including hydraulic hoses, pneumatic fittings, valves, tubing, adaptors, and couplings. This structure enables businesses to source essential components from one supplier, supporting maintenance, repair, and ongoing operational requirements across multiple sectors.

The FT Pro range includes professionally engineered components designed for durability and reliability across demanding environments such as construction, manufacturing, and OEM applications. In practice, hydraulic hose assemblies support heavy machinery on construction sites where consistent pressure handling is critical, while pneumatic components maintain uninterrupted airflow in automated production lines that depend on precision. These applications show how the range supports stable performance in real-world conditions.

Access to these components is supported through the company’s website, where customers can browse and order directly across product categories, including pneumatic fittings, hose tails, adaptors, valves, tubing, and couplings. The platform is built for speed and clarity, aligning with what Fluidairfittings is about by helping users quickly locate the right components for maintenance, repair, or new installations across multiple applications.

Orders placed before 3 pm continue to qualify for next-day delivery, subject to stock availability. This ensures that businesses can receive critical parts without interrupting operations. When a failed coupling or hose halts a production line, rapid access to replacement components helps prevent extended downtime and costly delays. This delivery capability supports maintenance teams that need immediate solutions to keep systems running.

With this new FT Pro product range now available online, Fluidairfittings expands its offering and reinforces its role as a practical supply partner for fluid power components across the UK.

To view and purchase the full range of available products, visit the About page to learn more about Fluidairfittings and explore its product offering at https://www.fluidairfittings.co.uk.

About FT Pro

FT Pro is a product brand available through Fluidairfittings, offering a range of hydraulic and pneumatic components designed for use across industrial and engineering applications. The brand supports businesses with reliable products that align with operational requirements in maintenance, repair, and system performance.

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Media Contact

Fluidairfittings

Address: Unit E6 Heritage Business Park, Gosport, Hampshire, PO12 4BG

Phone: 0800 7555 425

Website: https://www.fluidairfittings.co.uk

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