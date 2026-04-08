Rupert Elderkin and Tim Levey Discuss Accountability and Resilience on Echoes Across Time

Beverly Hills, California, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rupert Elderkin, former Senior Trial Attorney with the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, joined host Tim Levy on Echoes Across Time to reflect on a nearly 20-year career prosecuting some of the most serious international crimes, including cases stemming from The Hague and the Rwandan genocide.

In the episode, Elderkin discusses the realities of pursuing justice across decades, emphasizing that accountability requires persistence even when evidence is old and perpetrators attempt to evade consequences. His work focused on building cases that demonstrate how “time, distance, and hiding do not place anyone beyond the reach of justice.”

Beyond the legal framework, the conversation explores the deeper human dimension of Elderkin’s experience. Raised in Cambridge by parents shaped by the Second World War, he describes how early exposure to stories of resilience and sacrifice influenced his understanding of responsibility and shaped his professional path. These formative experiences provided a foundation for navigating the emotional and ethical complexities of prosecuting crimes against humanity.

Elderkin highlights the importance of resilience and moral clarity in confronting atrocities. While acknowledging the profound injustice experienced by victims, he notes that survivors often demonstrate extraordinary strength. “The good guys don’t always win, but the good guys stand out a mile in terms of character,” Elderkin said.

Throughout the episode, he reflects on the tension between humanity’s capacity for violence and its ability for compassion. He explains that while not everyone is capable of extreme brutality, circumstances and systems can influence behavior, underscoring the importance of accountability and ethical responsibility.

The discussion also addresses the role of empathy in legal work, with Elderkin emphasizing that understanding victims’ experiences is essential to achieving justice. At the same time, maintaining professional discipline ensures that cases are built on evidence and integrity.

The episode invites audiences to reflect on a central question: when confronted with both the worst and best of humanity, what can be learned about human nature and the enduring pursuit of justice.

About Echoes Across Time

Echoes Across Time is a podcast hosted by Tim Levy that explores the defining experiences, values, and ideas that shape individuals and societies. Through in-depth conversations, the show examines how personal histories intersect with broader human themes.

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