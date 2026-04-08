Why Women Are Switching to Cotton: Sol Sister Sport Launches Skirted Leggings That Feel as Good as They Look

Mill Valley, CA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol Sister Sport , a women-owned activewear brand known for its signature skirted leggings, has announced the launch of its Cotton Skirted Leggings, a new product designed to offer a natural alternative to synthetic-heavy athletic wear.





Made from a 95% cotton and 5% spandex blend, the new leggings are designed to provide breathability, softness, and flexibility for a range of daily activities. The product reflects a growing interest among consumers in fabric-forward apparel that prioritizes comfort and wearability alongside performance.

The Cotton Skirted Leggings feature a built-in skirt overlay intended to provide additional coverage and style, paired with a stretch waistband designed to support movement. According to the company, the design aims to transition easily from fitness activities such as yoga and walking to everyday routines, including travel and errands.

“As more women look for alternatives to synthetic fabrics, we wanted to create a product that emphasizes natural comfort without compromising functionality,” said Tina Jennings, founder of Sol Sister Sport. “This launch reflects our focus on thoughtful design and materials that support real-life wear.”

Key features of the Cotton Skirted Leggings include a cotton-rich composition for enhanced breathability, a soft hand feel, and a design intended for all-day comfort. The company notes that the fabric blend allows for ease of care while maintaining structure and flexibility.

Customer feedback has also played a role in shaping the product’s development. According to Sol Sister Sport, users have highlighted the combination of comfort, fit, and versatility as key factors in their experience with the brand’s apparel.

Sol Sister Sport continues to position itself within the activewear market by focusing on designs that balance function and style, with an emphasis on natural materials and practical use. The introduction of the Cotton Skirted Leggings marks an expansion of its product line aligned with these principles.

Founded with the goal of supporting active women through versatile apparel, Sol Sister Sport offers products designed to provide comfort, coverage, and confidence across a variety of settings.