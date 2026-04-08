Parakeet and Outbound Sales Pro Welcomes Eric Harrison as New Head of Sales

Boston, MASSACHUSETTS, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parakeet, a disruptor in the automated outbound email campaign space, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Eric Harrison as the new Head of Sales. With a robust background in sales leadership, entrepreneurship, and strategy development, Eric is set to spearhead Parakeet and Outbound Sales Pro's (OSP) go-to-market strategies and enhance its outbound sales initiatives.

Eric Harrison to Lead Go-To-Market Strategies and Outbound Sales Initiatives at Parakeet and Outbound Sales Pro

Eric Harrison brings a wealth of experience to Parakeet and OSP, having previously led and built successful sales teams in various high-growth environments. His expertise in building and executing sales strategies will be instrumental in driving Parakeet's mission to help businesses write, test, and send better cold emails.

Parakeet's intuitive platform, designed to automate personalized email campaigns, leverages AI to grow sales pipelines effectively. With features like Smart Throttling™ for accurate delivery and MailHub for managing multiple inboxes, Parakeet is poised to revolutionize how businesses approach outbound sales.

"Eric's appointment marks a significant milestone for both Parakeet and Outbound Sales Pro," said Eric Gordon, Founder and CEO. "His proven track record in sales leadership and his strategic vision align perfectly with our goals to expand our market presence and enhance our managed service offerings. We are super excited to have him on board to lead our sales team into a new era of growth and innovation."

Eric's role will focus on developing comprehensive go-to-market strategies that align with Parakeet and OSP's core mission of helping sellers convert high-quality leads and boost their sales pipelines. His leadership is expected to drive significant growth and strengthen Parakeet's position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their email outreach efforts.

Parakeet continues to innovate in the field of email automation, providing sellers with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market. With Eric Harrison at the helm of sales, the company is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious growth targets and deliver exceptional value to its clients.

For more information about Parakeet and how to send better cold emails, visit parakeet.io

For more information about how Outbound Sales Pro can fill your sales pipeline, visit outboundsalespro.com

About Parakeet

Write, Test, & Send Better Cold Emails with Parakeet — Parakeet automates your outbound email campaigns without the spam. It's built to grow your sales pipeline using AI as your co-pilot. Generate and nurture high-quality leads and boost your sales pipeline with SUPER Accurate Delivery thanks to Smart Throttling™. Manage the activity of dozens of email inboxes under one roof with MailHub. Sign up today @ www.parakeet.io

Press Inquiries

Andrew (AJ) Kissh

Sales@parakeet.io

8888535058

https://www.parakeet.io

346 Congress St