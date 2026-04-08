Folicure Opens New Non-Surgical Hair Replacement Studio in Frisco, Texas, Bringing VIP Hair Restoration Services to North Dallas

Frisco, TX, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folicure Hair Replacement, one of the most recognized names in custom non-surgical hair replacement in Texas, has officially opened a new VIP studio in Frisco. Located at 8275 Judges Way, Suite 3, the new facility brings Folicure's full range of personalized hair restoration services to one of the fastest-growing cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The Frisco studio serves men dealing with all stages of hair loss, from early thinning to complete baldness, without surgery, scarring, or downtime.

Details about the new location are available at: https://folicurehair.com/folicure-frisco-branch/

Why Folicure Chose Frisco for Its Newest Location



Folicure Hair Replacement Frisco

Frisco has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States for the past decade. The population has nearly doubled since 2010, and the surrounding communities of Prosper, McKinney, Allen, and Plano continue to expand at a similar pace. For Folicure, the decision to open in Frisco was driven by demand. Clients from across Collin County and Denton County had been driving to other locations, and the company recognized that a dedicated studio closer to that population base was overdue.

"We had clients driving 45 minutes or more each way just to see us for their regular maintenance appointments," said a Folicure spokesperson. "Frisco was the obvious choice. The growth there is real, and the people in that area deserve access to the same VIP experience we have been delivering across Texas for years."

Custom Non-Surgical Hair Replacement for Men

Folicure's approach to hair restoration does not involve surgery, medications, or the kind of one-size-fits-all solutions sold at chain salons. Every hair system is custom built for the individual client. The process starts with a private, in-person consultation where a specialist evaluates the client's hair loss pattern, scalp condition, and personal style preferences. From there, a hair system is designed to match the client's natural hair color, texture, density, and hairline. Non-surgical hair replacement at Folicure in Frisco gives clients a full head of hair that looks and feels completely natural. The systems are lightweight, breathable, and designed for active lifestyles. Clients swim, work out, and go about their daily lives without worrying about their hair shifting or looking unnatural.

The company works with both men. For men, the most common cases involve receding hairlines, thinning crowns, and pattern baldness. Folicure builds a separate solution for each case rather than pulling something off a shelf.

The VIP Studio Experience That Sets Folicure Apart



Folicure Hair Replacement Frisco

Hair loss is personal, and Folicure treats it that way. The Frisco studio was designed from the ground up to provide complete privacy. There is no open floor, no shared mirrors, and no chance of another client seeing you during your appointment. Every consultation and fitting happens in a private room. The company calls it the VIP experience because that is exactly what it feels like. Clients are not rushed, they are not handed a brochure and sent home. They sit down, talk through their options, and leave with a clear plan.

"When someone walks into our studio, the last thing we want them to feel is like they are sitting in a clinic," the spokesperson said. "We built this space so people feel comfortable. Hair loss is stressful enough. The consultation should not add to that stress. We want people to leave feeling better than when they walked in, even before we start working on their hair."

Serving Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Prosper, and the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth Area

The new Frisco studio is positioned to serve clients across a wide swath of North Texas. In addition to Frisco residents, the location is convenient for people coming from Plano, McKinney, Allen, Prosper, Celina, Little Elm, The Colony, and other communities along the US-75 and Dallas North Tollway corridors. The studio also draws clients from further out in the DFW metro who prefer the Frisco location over driving into central Dallas.

Folicure offers free initial consultations at the Frisco studio. Appointments can be booked by phone at (214) 691-5700 or through the company's website.

Hair Loss Affects Millions of Americans, and Most Never Seek Treatment

According to the American Hair Loss Association, roughly two-thirds of American men will experience noticeable hair loss by age 35, and by age 50, approximately 85 percent will have significantly thinning hair. Despite how common the condition is, a large percentage of people dealing with hair loss never explore their options beyond over-the-counter products that rarely deliver meaningful results.

Folicure's position in the market is built on the idea that non-surgical hair replacement is the fastest, most reliable, and most natural-looking solution available today. The company has built a loyal client base across Texas by delivering results that surgical hair transplants and topical treatments often cannot match, at a fraction of the cost and with zero recovery time.

What New Clients Can Expect at the Frisco Studio

A Folicure specialist will assess the client's hair loss, discuss their goals, and walk them through the available options. There is no hard sell. The company has built its reputation on honest assessments and letting results speak for themselves. Clients who decide to move forward receive a custom hair system designed specifically for them, with ongoing maintenance and styling support included.

"We tell people to come in and see for themselves," the spokesperson said. "Bring your questions, bring your doubts. We have been doing this long enough that we are confident in what we deliver. Once you see the before-and-after results in person, the conversation changes completely."

For more information about the new Frisco location or to book a free consultation, visit folicurehair.com or call (214) 691-5700.

About Folicure Hair Replacement

Folicure Hair Replacement is a Texas-based provider of custom non-surgical hair replacement systems for men. The company specializes in handcrafted, natural-looking hair systems designed to match each client's individual hair color, texture, and style. With a focus on privacy, personalized service, and lasting results, Folicure serves clients across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area from its studio locations, including the newest facility in Frisco at 8275 Judges Way, Suite 3. Free consultations are available by appointment.

Media Contact

Folicure Hair Replacement

8275 Judges Way, Suite 3

Frisco, TX 75036

Phone: (214) 691-5700

https://folicurehair.com

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