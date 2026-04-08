S. Portland, ME, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This consumer information update addresses recurring questions about PhenQ's weight-management positioning, ingredient label, usage directions, purchasing terms, and related website disclosures. As consumer interest in weight-management supplements continues in 2026, this update is intended to clarify how readers should interpret ingredient references, label-listed amounts, and broader marketing language appearing across the category. This update is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. It contains affiliate links — if a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Readers should review the official PhenQ website for the most current product details, pricing, and terms before making any purchasing decision.

In this update, a clear line is drawn between published studies on individual compounds and clinical evidence on the finished PhenQ formula as sold to consumers. That distinction matters, and it is one of the most important things you can understand before evaluating any weight-management supplement — not just this one.

If you've been searching for information about PhenQ and running into varying interpretations and inconsistent descriptions across different online sources, this update is designed to give you a straightforward look at what PhenQ actually contains, what the published research does and does not show, and what you should confirm on the official website before making any decision.

You can review the full product details, current pricing, and published terms by viewing the current PhenQ offer (official PhenQ page).

Why This 2026 Consumer Information Update Matters

Weight-management supplements are a widely searched product category, and consumers often encounter varying interpretations of ingredient claims and product positioning across different websites. PhenQ has been on the market for several years and has built a customer base that Live Wellness Limited, the UK-registered company behind the brand (Company Registration SC647054), reports at over 190,000 customers. With that level of visibility come questions from consumers researching product details and label information.

Some of those questions are straightforward: What's in it? How much of each ingredient? Is the research real? Others reflect the wide range of information — accurate and otherwise — that exists across the supplement category online. This update addresses both types of questions directly.

PhenQ is manufactured in GMP-approved facilities in the United States and United Kingdom. The product is a dietary supplement — not a prescription medication — and does not require a doctor's prescription. It is suitable for vegetarians and is distributed from the company's US address at 165 Pleasant Ave., S. Portland, ME 04106, and its UK headquarters at 12 Payne Street, Glasgow G4 0LF, United Kingdom.

PhenQ Label and Ingredient Disclosure Overview

One of the first things worth knowing about PhenQ is that the Supplement Facts panel provides individual dosage disclosure for every ingredient. That is not standard practice in this category — many competing products use proprietary blends that list ingredient names without revealing how much of each one is in the capsule. PhenQ does not do that. Every amount is printed on the label, which means you can look up each ingredient yourself and compare it against published research dosages.

Here is what PhenQ lists per one-capsule serving (the recommended daily intake is two capsules — one with breakfast, one with lunch):

Vitamin B3 as Niacinamide (8 mg NE, 50% DV), Vitamin B6 as Pyridoxine HCl (0.7 mg, 41% DV), Vitamin B12 as Cyanocobalamin (1.25 mcg, 50% DV), Iodine as Potassium Iodide (75 mcg, 50% DV), Copper as Cupric Sulfate (1 mg, 111% DV), Chromium as Chromium Picolinate (20 mcg, 57% DV), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (150 mg), InnoSlim® (125 mg), Caffeine (75 mg), Capsimax® Capsicum annuum standardized to 2% Capsaicinoids (50 mg), α-Lacys Reset® combining alpha-lipoic acid and L-cysteine (25 mg), Nopal Cactus leaf (20 mg), and Piperine from Black Pepper Extract (10 mg).

PhenQ contains 75 mg of caffeine per capsule. If you are sensitive to caffeine, that is worth factoring in. PhenQ advises against taking the product after 3pm and recommends limiting other caffeine sources while using the supplement.

How PhenQ Describes Its Five-Pathway Approach

PhenQ positions itself as targeting weight management through five simultaneous mechanisms: supporting thermogenic fat burning, reducing fat accumulation, suppressing appetite and cravings, boosting energy, and balancing mood. That five-pathway framework is the core of the product's marketing — and it is built primarily around two patented ingredients plus a group of supporting compounds.

Here is how PhenQ connects each pathway to specific ingredients, along with context on what the published research actually covers.

Ingredient Research Context and Finished-Product Distinctions

α-Lacys Reset® (25 mg per capsule). This is the ingredient PhenQ identifies as the formula's centerpiece. α-Lacys Reset® is a trademarked synergistic combination of alpha-lipoic acid and L-cysteine, developed by ROELMI HPC Srl. PhenQ references a placebo-controlled study of 75 participants conducted by the ingredient manufacturer, Principium Beauty Systems Innovations, which reported a 7.24% reduction in body fat, a 3.44% decrease in body weight, and a 3.80% increase in muscle mass compared to the placebo group.

Published meta-analyses on alpha-lipoic acid also exist independently. A 2017 analysis in Obesity Reviews examined randomized controlled trials and reported modest but statistically significant weight loss effects. A 2020 randomized controlled trial in The Journal of Nutrition also reported weight loss outcomes with long-term ALA supplementation.

What readers should understand: those studies examined isolated alpha-lipoic acid at dosages typically ranging from 300 mg to 1,800 mg daily. PhenQ lists α-Lacys Reset® at 25 mg per capsule (50 mg daily at the two-capsule dose). The manufacturer states that the ALA-plus-L-cysteine synergy is designed to be effective at lower doses than standalone ALA. Readers should distinguish between this ingredient-level research and a published clinical trial on the finished PhenQ formula — which, to PhenQ's knowledge, has not been conducted by an independent institution.

Capsimax® (50 mg per capsule). Capsimax® is a branded capsaicinoid extract from Capsicum annuum, standardized to 2% capsaicinoids. PhenQ includes this ingredient for its thermogenic and fat-accumulation-reduction positioning. A 2012 systematic review in Appetite examined capsaicinoid research and found evidence of modest increases in energy expenditure and reductions in appetite. A study in Bioscience Reports reported that capsaicinoids may help reduce the body's ability to store excess fat cells. The Capsimax® delivery system is designed to prevent gastric irritation — a practical advantage over raw capsaicin supplements. Again, readers should note that these findings relate to the studied compound, not to the complete PhenQ formula.

InnoSlim® (125 mg per capsule). InnoSlim® is a patented blend of Panax notoginseng root extract and Astragalus membranaceus root extract. PhenQ includes it based on the ingredient manufacturer's research on fat-burning hormone stimulation and reduced carbohydrate absorption. Published research exists from NuLiv Science, the compound's developer, on AMPK and adiponectin activation pathways.

Supporting Ingredients. Chromium Picolinate (20 mcg) has published research on reducing cravings for sugary and carbohydrate-rich foods. Nopal Cactus (20 mg) has been studied for fiber content and satiety support. L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (150 mg) has published research on converting fat stores to energy and reducing mental fatigue. Caffeine (75 mg) has well-established research supporting alertness, reduced fatigue, and modest thermogenic effects. B Vitamins (B3, B6, B12) support energy metabolism. Iodine supports thyroid hormone production, which is involved in metabolic regulation. Piperine from Black Pepper Extract has published research demonstrating enhanced bioavailability of co-administered compounds — meaning it may help the body absorb other ingredients in the formula more efficiently.

PhenQ includes piperine as part of its formulation approach. It does not change the dosages of other ingredients, but it may improve how effectively the body uses them. The complete Supplement Facts panel and ingredient details are available by viewing the current PhenQ offer (official PhenQ page).

How Label Dosages Compare to Published Research Ranges

Because PhenQ discloses every ingredient amount, you can do something most supplement labels do not allow — directly compare what you are getting against what researchers used in published studies. Here is what that comparison shows for the primary active ingredients:

α-Lacys Reset® at 50 mg daily versus 300–1,800 mg daily in standalone ALA research. The manufacturer addresses this gap by pointing to the synergistic design, but independent replication at this dosage would strengthen the evidence base. L-Carnitine L-Tartrate at 300 mg daily versus 1,000–3,000 mg in published weight loss meta-analyses. Chromium Picolinate at 40 mcg daily versus 200–1,000 mcg in the most frequently cited craving-reduction studies. Caffeine at 150 mg daily falls within a moderate, well-tolerated range that published research supports for alertness and modest thermogenic effects.

This comparison is provided so readers can review ingredient amounts alongside published research ranges. Some individual ingredient dosages sit below the ranges used in published studies PhenQ references. Others — particularly caffeine and Capsimax® — fall within practical research ranges. The full-disclosure label exists so you can evaluate this yourself rather than relying on marketing copy from any source.

Purchasing Terms, Refund Policy, and Website Disclosures

PhenQ's website lists multiple package options along with shipping and refund information. Because pricing, availability, and promotional structures may change, readers should review the most current details directly by viewing the current PhenQ offer (official PhenQ page) before making any purchasing decision.

PhenQ provides a 60-day money-back guarantee. The published refund policy states that consumers can return unused product in original packaging within 60 days of delivery for a full product-price refund, excluding shipping charges, minus a 5% handling fee covering processing and administration. Refund requests are handled through support@phenq.com. PhenQ recommends reviewing the complete refund terms on the official website and retaining all order confirmation details.

PhenQ is available exclusively through the official website at phenq.com. The company advises consumers not to purchase from third-party marketplaces, noting that such products may be counterfeit and would not be covered by the money-back guarantee. For readers ready to review the complete product page, current package options, and guarantee terms, that information is available by viewing the current PhenQ offer (official PhenQ page).

What PhenQ Discloses About Customer Testimonials

PhenQ's website includes customer testimonials describing individual weight-management experiences. Each testimonial is accompanied by a disclaimer noting that results vary from person to person. PhenQ's Terms of Service provide additional disclosure: individual results depend on factors including health, genetics, diet, and exercise level. The testimonials describe outcomes achieved while combining PhenQ with dietary changes and physical activity — meaning the specific contribution of the supplement versus lifestyle changes cannot be isolated from those accounts.

PhenQ directs readers to review these disclosures carefully and notes that testimonial content should not be interpreted as a guarantee of similar outcomes.

Questions Readers Commonly Ask About PhenQ

Is PhenQ a legitimate product?

PhenQ is manufactured and distributed by Live Wellness Limited, a registered UK company (SC647054) that has operated in the supplement industry for over a decade. The company provides verifiable physical addresses in both the US and UK, published contact information, and a 60-day refund policy. Whether the product delivers the weight-management results described in marketing depends on individual factors — but the business entity behind PhenQ is a registered, contactable company with a published track record.

Is PhenQ FDA approved?

PhenQ is a dietary supplement. Under current US regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. PhenQ notes that the product is manufactured in GMP-approved facilities, which relates to manufacturing quality standards — not product approval or efficacy verification by the FDA.

Does PhenQ contain stimulants?

Yes. PhenQ contains 75 mg of caffeine per capsule. At the recommended two-capsule daily dosage, that totals 150 mg of caffeine per day. PhenQ advises against use after 3pm and recommends limiting other caffeine sources while taking the supplement.

What is α-Lacys Reset®?

α-Lacys Reset® is a trademarked combination of alpha-lipoic acid and L-cysteine developed by ROELMI HPC Srl. PhenQ lists it at 25 mg per capsule. The ingredient manufacturer conducted a placebo-controlled study reporting improvements in body weight, body fat, and muscle mass compared to placebo. Published ALA research at higher dosages also exists independently.

Can PhenQ be taken with other medications?

PhenQ notes that the product is made from natural ingredients and to the company's knowledge does not interact with medicines. However, PhenQ strongly recommends consulting a doctor before use if you are currently taking any medication. Several ingredients — including caffeine, chromium, and piperine — have known interaction potential with certain medications.

How long does PhenQ take to show results?

PhenQ suggests purchasing at least a two-month supply, noting that research indicates it takes approximately 66 days to form new habits. Individual timelines depend on calorie intake, activity level, and personal health factors. A healthy and sustainable rate of weight loss is generally considered to be around two pounds per week.

Important Consumer Information

PhenQ is a dietary supplement — not a medication. The statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. PhenQ is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results vary based on age, baseline health, dietary habits, physical activity, consistency of use, and other personal factors. Weight-management concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider familiar with your medical history.

PhenQ provides full ingredient dosage disclosure on the product label. Readers who want to verify ingredient amounts, review published research, or compare dosages against study protocols can do so independently using resources such as PubMed and the journal archives referenced on the PhenQ website.

For readers who have completed their own research and want to review the complete product details, current pricing, and published terms, that information is available by viewing the current PhenQ offer (official PhenQ page).

Additional Consumer Research on PhenQ

Consumers researching PhenQ may benefit from reviewing previously published independent reporting on the product and its category. A 2025 consumer evaluation examining PhenQ in the context of natural GLP-1 alternatives and over-the-counter weight-management options provides additional context on how the product is positioned relative to emerging weight-loss categories. A separate analysis of PhenQ's around-the-clock weight-management approach and 24-hour metabolic support positioning covers the daytime-and-nighttime supplementation strategy the brand has introduced.

For readers interested in how PhenQ's daytime and nighttime formulas work together, a detailed breakdown of the PhenQ and PhenQ PM dual-formula stack examines how the two products are designed to complement each other across different phases of the day.

Evaluating multiple sources is recommended before making any purchasing decision. Consumers may also wish to review the FDA's general guidance on dietary supplement labeling and claims.

Contact Information

Company: PhenQ (Live Wellness Limited)

US Address: 165 Pleasant Ave., S. Portland, ME 04106

UK Address: Wolfson Brands (UK) Limited, 12 Payne Street, Glasgow G4 0LF, United Kingdom

Email: support@phenq.com

US Phone: +1 888-643-8434 (4am–6pm EST)

UK Phone: +44 20 4572 5840 (9am–11pm GMT)

Disclaimers

Supplement and Health Notice: This update is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, or legal advice. Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements in this release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, and consistency of use. Weight-management concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider familiar with your personal medical history. Consult a physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Results and Product Variability: All pricing, package options, bonus offers, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this update are based on information published on the official PhenQ website at the time of writing and may change without notice. Consumers should verify current terms through the official website before completing any purchase. Individual weight-management outcomes depend on a wide range of personal health factors and are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This release contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on published label information, publicly available research, and the company's official website disclosures.

Publisher Responsibility: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with PhenQ and their healthcare provider before making decisions.