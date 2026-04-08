QC Capital Group Announces Investment Opportunities through Investment Professionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QC Capital Group, a premier private equity firm specializing in alternative investments designed for accredited investors seeking tax-efficient, high current income and significant capital appreciation from high performing operating businesses and real estate with strong fundamentals and growing consumer demand.

QC Capital Group, Inc. offerings are now available on some of the industry's largest and well-known custodial platforms utilized by investment professionals seeking strong research, cost efficiency and reliable support.

“We are now effectively positioned to provide our unique investment opportunities that combine real estate and operating businesses to investors through the guidance of their investment professional,” said Chris Salerno, Founder and Chairman of QC Capital Group, LLC.

Investors can now gain access to our Liquidity Fund, Flex Space Fund, and Car Wash Fund with the expert guidance and from their trusted investment advisors. QC Capital Group continues to focus on providing unique investment opportunities that assist investment advisors in their mission to provide programs that help clients build wealth.

Since being founded in 2018, QC Capital Group, LLC. has been providing investment strategies that combine real estate with profitable operating businesses that provide investors the potential for high, tax-efficient income with long-term capital appreciation.

For more information about QC Capital or to request investor materials, visit www.qccapitalgroup.com or contact the QC Capital team directly.

CONTACT Chris Salerno | CEO

COMPANY QC Capital

PHONE (704) 327-0688

EMAIL Invest@qccapitalgroup.com

WEB qccapitalgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9cec152-2b58-4835-91eb-7c2e1ebfec87