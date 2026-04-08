Taylor Ernst of the Ernst Law Group Publishes “The Bible of TBI”

The First Complete Methodology for Brain Injury Litigation

Seven years in the writing. Fifteen years of trial practice. More than 300 consulting engagements. One methodology for proving what the medical system routinely misses.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- She could not remember her daughter’s name. For months, she did not know she had a daughter. For millions of traumatic brain injury survivors, the civil justice system is the last mechanism for securing the lifetime care they need, and until now, it had no standardized methodology for proving their injuries in court.

Today, trial attorney Taylor Ernst publishes The Ernst Way: The Definitive Guide to TBI Litigation (Ernst Media, 2025; ISBN 979-8-9925290-0-5), the first complete methodology for traumatic brain injury cases. Two of the most recognized plaintiff trial lawyers in the United States, Bob Simon, founder of the Simon Law Group, and John Romano, past president of the Inner Circle of Advocates, have independently called it “the bible of TBI.” Neither knew the other had used the phrase.

“This is the new Bible (of TBI).”

Bob Simon, Simon Law Group

“It's now like a Bible in our industry as trial lawyers, every trial lawyer who is handling a TBI case must have this.”

John Romano, past president, Inner Circle of Advocates

The 368-page book, featuring medical illustrations throughout, was seven years in the writing, developed across 15 years of active trial practice, and refined through more than 300 consulting engagements with plaintiff firms across the country.

“You don’t build TBI cases. You reveal them,” said Ernst. “The injury is already there. The damage to the person’s life is already there. These cases fail because lawyers are using proof systems that were never designed to show how a brain injury actually changes a human life. This book teaches a different methodology, one that starts with truth, not construction.”

The stakes are national. According to the CDC, approximately 5.3 million Americans live with a permanent TBI-related disability, and research published in The Lancet Public Health has found that more than half of homeless Americans have a history of traumatic brain injury. Public health experts call it a silent epidemic, not only because the injuries are invisible on standard imaging, but because the systems designed to help these survivors routinely fail to see them. MRIs miss the majority of traumatic brain injuries. Medical records understate them. Defense experts dismiss them.

“This is the first book of its kind on traumatic brain injury litigation,” said Dr. Maureen D. Miner, a quadruple board-certified physiatrist (Brain Injury Medicine, Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, and Pain Management) who completed her residency at Stanford University School of Medicine and has spent more than 25 years treating catastrophic brain injury patients. “In all that time, I have not seen another resource that bridges clinical neuroscience and courtroom methodology. Every lawyer handling a TBI case should have it in their hands.”

The book introduces the Ernst Method, a three-phase system that Ernst developed across 15 years of trial practice and refined through more than 300 consulting engagements with plaintiff firms across the country.

After a limited preview at the TBI Med Legal Conference in San Diego, the largest traumatic brain injury conference in the world, where Ernst Law Group was a title sponsor, and Ernst delivered four speaking presentations from the main stage, The Ernst Way is now available to plaintiff firms nationwide at ernstlawgroup.com

About Taylor Ernst

Taylor Ernst tries TBI cases at Ernst Law Group, APC, in San Luis Obispo, California, and operates the only national brain injury consulting practice dedicated exclusively to TBI litigation methodology for plaintiff firms. He is the 2024 California Lawyer Attorney of the Year (Daily Journal), and his trial results include a $63 million verdict against Chevron, recognized among the Top Verdicts of 2023. He is a National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 selection and the 2020 CCTLA Trial Lawyer of the Year. Ernst Law Group was founded by Don Ernst, past president of the Consumer Attorneys of California and three-time Trial Lawyer of the Year honoree.

High-resolution cover art, author photos, and review copies are available upon request.

Media Contact: Taylor Ernst | Ernst Law Group, APC | (805) 552-5900 | TE@ernstlawgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/118c65ce-d8a2-41a4-9afe-5ca1cfce0fff