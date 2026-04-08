South Hadley Residents Against Hidden Costs Calls for Financial Transparency of Proposed Infrastructure Investment

Community group highlights need for clearer cost visibility for residents and local businesses

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Hadley Residents Against Hidden Costs today issued a public statement calling for greater transparency around the financial scope of a proposed electric infrastructure project expected to represent a significant long-term investment in the South Hadley community. The statement raises questions about how the project’s full costs and long-term financial implications are being communicated to residents.

While the project has been described as important for maintaining reliable electric service, members of the group say the way it is being presented may not fully reflect the scale of the financial commitment involved for residents and local businesses.

“What is the wisdom in tethering the residents in South Hadley to a large budget override of $9 to 11 million and a $37 million building - both of which would be accompanied by diverse increased charges that many residents cannot afford,” said Dr. Stephen Frantz, a South Hadley resident, as per the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

The group also points out that the project is being considered alongside a separate proposal that could increase local tax collections by up to $11 million, raising additional questions about the overall financial impact facing residents and businesses.

The group notes that large-scale infrastructure investments of this nature are typically financed over extended periods, meaning costs may ultimately be reflected through a combination of rates, taxes, or other financial mechanisms that impact both households and the local business environment.

From an economic standpoint, members emphasize that clear and consistent cost communication is critical to maintaining a stable and predictable environment for residents, small businesses, and future investment.

“With fiscal responsibility must come long term fiscal discipline and accountability, not policies that placate the more affluent portion of Town while driving others away ,” Dr. Frantz added.

South Hadley Residents Against Hidden Costs is encouraging community members to review available materials, ask questions, and seek clarity around the financial structure and long-term implications of the proposed investment.

About South Hadley Residents Against Hidden Costs:

South Hadley Residents Against Hidden Costs is a community-led group focused on promoting transparency, fiscal accountability, and informed decision-making in matters that impact long-term economic and infrastructure investment.

Media Contact:

team@southhadleyagainsthiddencost.com

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