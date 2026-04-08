Fulginiti Law Raises Concerns Following Philadelphia Parking Garage Collapse

PHILADELPHIA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a partial parking garage collapse at a construction site in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood, catastrophic injury attorney Ken Fulginiti of Fulginiti Law is raising urgent concerns about construction safety and oversight.

According to reports from CBS News Philadelphia , emergency crews responded to the collapse near the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia shortly after 2 p.m., with early reports indicating multiple individuals may be trapped. The cause of the collapse and extent of injuries have not yet been confirmed.

“This type of collapse is deeply concerning and immediately raises questions about whether proper safety protocols were followed,” said Fulginiti. “Incidents like this are often preventable and point to potential breakdowns in oversight, engineering, or on-site decision-making.”

Fulginiti notes that investigations into construction collapses typically examine:

Structural design and engineering integrity

Contractor and subcontractor coordination

Adherence to OSHA safety standards

Quality and installation of materials

“When a structure fails during construction, workers are often put directly in harm’s way,” Fulginiti added. “If corners were cut at any stage, accountability will be critical — both for those impacted and to prevent future tragedies.”

Emergency response efforts are ongoing as authorities work to secure the site and account for those involved.

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm’s founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases including premises liability, construction accidents, product defects, trucking collisions and other areas.