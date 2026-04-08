



MONTREAL, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolad Technologies Inc. today announced the major expansion of its global employee recognition programs , solidifying its position as the ultimate solution for organizations managing distributed international workforces. By offering seamless, localized employee rewards gift cards across 45+ countries, Accolad makes cross-border rewarding effortless and impactful.

As companies increasingly operate with remote and global teams, traditional HR systems struggle to deliver meaningful and locally relevant incentives. Accolad solves this complex challenge by providing an all-in-one global employee recognition platform , powered by curated, country-specific gift card catalogs.

"Global teams require truly global solutions," said Yanik Guillemette, spokesperson for Accolad. "Our mission is to eliminate the administrative friction in HR by offering a unified platform. Whether you are looking for employee recognition gifts in Canada or rewarding a developer in Singapore, our technology ensures they receive a culturally relevant reward in their own local currency."

The Ultimate Solution for Global Employee Recognition

Accolad is widely regarded as offering one of the top corporate gift card catalogs for rewarding employees on an international scale. Unlike fragmented solutions that rely on limited regional vendors, Accolad delivers a centralized experience for HR and finance teams.

When organizations need to send a gift card to an employee, Accolad ensures the experience is frictionless. Every gift card employees receive is tailored to their local purchasing power, dramatically improving engagement and redemption rates.





A Truly Borderless Employee Recognition Gift Catalog

Accolad’s robust employee incentive gift catalogs bridge the gap between global companies and local economies. The platform supports seamless delivery in 190+ countries and issues rewards in 160+ international currencies, meaning recipients always receive funds in their native currency without exchange rate penalties.

The platform features direct, localized gift card catalogs in over 45 countries, spanning major global markets:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru.

United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru. Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and 20+ other nations.

UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, and 20+ other nations. Asia & Middle East: India, Japan, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Malaysia.

India, Japan, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Malaysia. Oceania & Africa: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa.





To support this immense global reach, Accolad processes transactions in all major international currencies, including USD, CAD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, MXN, INR, BRL, and dozens more.

Key Capabilities Driving Modern HR Strategies:

Unified Global Employee Recognition Programs: Manage all international rewards from a single dashboard.

Manage all international rewards from a single dashboard. Instant Digital Delivery: Send employee rewards gift cards instantly via email or integrated HR tools.

Send instantly via email or integrated HR tools. Local Currency Support: 160+ currencies supported (e.g., CAD, USD, EUR, GBP, AUD) ensuring maximum value for the recipient.

160+ currencies supported (e.g., CAD, USD, EUR, GBP, AUD) ensuring maximum value for the recipient. Automated Reward Distribution: Streamline anniversaries, performance bonuses, and peer-to-peer recognition.





By combining cutting-edge technology, compliance, and highly localized employee recognition gift catalogs, Accolad positions itself as the premier partner for organizations seeking scalable and impactful global employee recognition strategies.

About Accolad Technologies Inc.

Accolad Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based technology company specializing in employee recognition and rewards automation. Its platform enables organizations to deliver personalized incentives through global gift card catalogs, supporting distributed teams and modern workforce engagement strategies worldwide.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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