TitanFlow Claims Evaluated: Zenith Labs Prostate Support Formula for Healthy Urinary Flow

Aurora, CO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details described below are presented as found in publicly available company materials and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

Zenith Labs TitanFlow Prostate Support Formula for Healthy Urinary Flow has recently drawn increased attention among consumers researching urinary health support options. Zenith Labs presents TitanFlow as a dietary supplement formulated to support urinary flow through a combination of plant-based ingredients, manufactured in the United States and distributed out of Aurora, Colorado.

The phrase "claims evaluated" in this context refers to a clarification of how the product is described across publicly available materials — including ingredient disclosures, formulation positioning, and general product information provided on the official website. No independent testing or third-party evaluation of the finished TitanFlow formula is presented here; all information reflects how the product is described within its publicly available materials alongside general ingredient research context.

Changes in urinary patterns — including increased nighttime frequency, reduced stream strength, and the sensation of incomplete bladder emptying — are commonly reported among men over 40 and are frequently discussed in relation to prostate health and lower urinary tract function. These changes affect a significant number of men as they age and are worth understanding before considering any supplement, medication, or lifestyle adjustment.

The following sections outline TitanFlow's ingredient composition, formulation positioning, and how these elements compare with published research contexts. Consumers can then weigh this information against their own health circumstances and the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current TitanFlow offer (official Zenith Labs page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for professional medical evaluation, and urinary symptoms in men over 40 should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider to rule out underlying conditions. Consult a licensed clinician before starting any new supplement regimen.

What Is TitanFlow and How Is It Positioned

TitanFlow is a dietary supplement presented as a urinary flow support formula designed specifically for men over 40. Product materials indicate the formula was developed by Dr. Ryan Shelton, N.D., and is distributed by Zenith Labs. Purchases are processed through ClickBank as the authorized retailer.

Published product information describes TitanFlow as manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. Each bottle contains 60 capsules — a 30-day supply at the suggested two-capsule daily serving. The capsule shell is gelatin-based.

Per the product label, TitanFlow contains five listed ingredients: Pumpkin Seed Oil (500 mg), Pygeum Africanum PE 4:1 (100 mg), Broccoli PE 4:1 (50 mg), Lycopene 5% (37.5 mg), and Beta Sitosterol Complex (30 mg). Other ingredients include rice flour, silicon dioxide, magnesium stearate (vegetable grade), and gelatin (capsule).

One detail worth noting: unlike many prostate supplements that use proprietary blends with undisclosed individual amounts, TitanFlow's label discloses the specific dosage of each ingredient. This is a meaningful transparency detail. It allows consumers — and their healthcare providers — to compare each ingredient directly against the amounts used in published research. Not every supplement in this category provides that level of disclosure.

The Urethra-Strength Positioning: What Product Materials Describe

TitanFlow takes a different approach from most prostate formulas on the market. Rather than focusing entirely on prostate size, the product's marketing centers on what it describes as urethra wall strength — the idea that the urethra itself should be strong enough to withstand pressure from an aging prostate, and that supporting that strength is what matters most for maintaining healthy flow.

Product materials reference research from Johns Hopkins University as the foundation for this positioning. The sales page describes a study finding that a significant portion of men over 40 have urethras that have lost the structural strength to resist the body's natural pressures — and that this, not just prostate size, is a key factor in urinary flow changes.

There is a real biological concept underneath this positioning. It is well established in urological literature that benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) involves the prostate compressing the urethra, and that urethral compliance — the ability of the urethra to remain open under pressure — does play a role in lower urinary tract symptoms. The underlying premise is grounded in recognized physiology.

However, several distinctions matter for consumers researching this product:

The specific framing of "urethra wall strength" as a standalone supplement target is the company's marketing positioning. While urethral function is a recognized component of urinary health research, the idea that a five-ingredient oral supplement can meaningfully alter urethra wall resilience has not been demonstrated through published clinical trials testing TitanFlow as a finished product.

The Johns Hopkins reference on the sales page does not appear to cite a specific published study by name, DOI, or author. Consumers searching for "TitanFlow Johns Hopkins research" or "TitanFlow urethra study" should understand that the reference describes the company's interpretation of institutional research themes rather than a direct endorsement or evaluation of TitanFlow by Johns Hopkins.

This does not mean the approach lacks merit. It means the connection between the published research being referenced and this specific five-ingredient formula has not been independently validated in a way that can be verified through a journal database. That distinction is useful context for anyone evaluating the product's claims.

TitanFlow Ingredient Profile: What the Label Discloses and How It Compares to Published Research

TitanFlow's label transparency is genuinely useful in this context. Because every ingredient is individually dosed, each one can be compared against what published research has actually studied. The following sections outline those comparisons:

Pumpkin Seed Oil — 500 mg

Pumpkin seed oil is one of the most commonly studied botanical ingredients in the prostate support category. A 2019 randomized controlled trial published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that pumpkin seed oil supplementation at 1,000 mg daily improved self-reported urinary symptom scores in men with BPH over a 12-week period compared to placebo. TitanFlow provides 500 mg per serving — half the dosage used in that study. Whether 500 mg delivers proportionally meaningful effects has not been independently established, but pumpkin seed oil is a well-recognized ingredient in this space with multiple published studies supporting its traditional use.

Pygeum Africanum PE 4:1 — 100 mg

Pygeum bark extract has a long history of use in European clinical practice for BPH-related urinary symptoms. A Cochrane systematic review examined multiple trials involving pygeum and concluded that the extract appeared to provide moderate improvement in urinary symptoms and flow measures compared to placebo. Studies in that review commonly used dosages of 75 to 200 mg daily of standardized extract. TitanFlow's 100 mg dose of a 4:1 extract falls within that studied range — a positive finding for consumers comparing label details to published research.

Broccoli Sprout Extract PE 4:1 — 50 mg

Broccoli sprout extract is included for its sulforaphane content, a compound studied for its antioxidant and cellular-protective properties. Published research on sulforaphane and prostate health exists primarily in the context of cellular studies and preliminary human trials examining oxidative stress markers. This ingredient is better understood as a supportive antioxidant component rather than a primary urinary-symptom-targeting compound.

Lycopene 5% — 37.5 mg

Lycopene is an antioxidant found in tomatoes that has been extensively studied in relation to prostate health. A 2020 meta-analysis published in Medicine reviewed multiple studies and found associations between lycopene intake and positive prostate health markers, though the authors noted that findings were observational and did not establish causation. The 37.5 mg listed on TitanFlow's label represents 5% lycopene from tomato skin extract — meaning approximately 1.875 mg of active lycopene per serving. Published studies examining lycopene for prostate-related outcomes have commonly used 6 to 30 mg of active lycopene daily, so TitanFlow's delivered amount falls below those ranges.

Beta Sitosterol Complex — 30 mg

Beta-sitosterol is one of the most widely researched plant sterols for urinary symptom management. A frequently cited randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial published in The Lancet examined beta-sitosterol at 60 mg total daily and reported significant improvements in urinary flow rate and symptom scores. TitanFlow provides 30 mg of beta-sitosterol complex per serving — half the daily dose used in that study. Whether the "complex" formulation affects bioavailability compared to isolated beta-sitosterol is not disclosed on the label.

The full Supplement Facts panel and ingredient details can be reviewed by checking the current TitanFlow product details (official Zenith Labs page).

The above represents ingredient-level research context. TitanFlow as a finished five-ingredient product has not been clinically studied as a proprietary formula, which is common across the dietary supplement category but important to understand when product marketing references published research conducted on individual compounds at specific dosages.

Product Marketing Positioning: How It Lines Up With Available Information

Product materials make several specific positioning claims worth understanding in context:

Positioning: The formula targets urethra wall strength. This is the company's framework for differentiating TitanFlow from prostate-only supplements. While urethral compliance is a recognized factor in urological research, no published clinical trial has tested whether TitanFlow's specific combination of ingredients affects urethra wall strength as a measurable outcome.

Positioning: Pumpkin seed oil improved flow metrics by over 20%. Product materials attribute this to research. Published studies on pumpkin seed oil do show improvements in urinary symptom scores, but these are typically measured using validated questionnaires like the IPSS, not direct measurements of urethra wall strength. The 20% figure does not appear to come from a study testing TitanFlow specifically.

Positioning: Johns Hopkins research supports the formula's approach. Johns Hopkins has published research on urinary tract function and BPH. However, no published study from Johns Hopkins appears to evaluate TitanFlow as a product. The reference on the sales page describes concept-level research themes, not a product-level endorsement.

Positioning: TitanFlow is described as the only supplement strengthening urethra walls. Uniqueness positioning of this kind reflects the company's marketing characterization. Without independent market data verifying that no other supplement targets similar mechanisms, this is best understood as the brand's competitive framing.

Who TitanFlow May Be Suited For

TitanFlow may align well with individuals who:

Prefer transparent labeling over proprietary blends: Knowing the exact amount of each ingredient matters when discussing supplement options with a healthcare provider. TitanFlow's open label is a genuine advantage in a category where many products do not disclose individual dosages.

Want a plant-based daily supplement as part of a broader approach: The formula contains well-known botanical ingredients with published research histories in the prostate support category. Men who view supplementation as one component alongside regular checkups, dietary habits, and medical guidance may find TitanFlow relevant to their approach.

Value a long guarantee window: Product materials describe a 180-day money-back guarantee, which provides an extended evaluation period. Current guarantee terms should be reviewed on the official website before ordering. Details are available by viewing the current TitanFlow guarantee and pricing information (official Zenith Labs page).

Other options may be preferable for individuals who:

Require clinically validated dosages for every ingredient: Some ingredients in TitanFlow are dosed below the ranges commonly used in published research. Consumers prioritizing research-matched dosing may want to compare against products with higher amounts of specific compounds.

Are experiencing significant or worsening urinary symptoms: Urinary changes can indicate BPH, but they can also signal other conditions that require medical evaluation. A dietary supplement should not replace professional diagnosis. A licensed clinician should be consulted before relying on any supplement for symptom management.

Expect rapid or dramatic results from a supplement alone: The company's FAQ suggests changes may take one to three months of consistent use. Individual outcomes depend on age, baseline health, and the nature of the underlying concern.

Questions worth considering before purchasing: Has a healthcare provider evaluated the urinary symptoms to rule out conditions beyond BPH? Are the individual ingredient dosages listed on the label consistent with personal expectations? Is there an understanding that this is a dietary supplement, not a clinically validated treatment? Is there willingness to use the product consistently for at least 60 to 90 days before evaluating results? These considerations help determine whether TitanFlow fits a given situation.

TitanFlow Pricing, Guarantee, and Purchase Information

Publicly available pricing on the official website at the time of this overview lists TitanFlow in three package options: a single bottle (1-month supply) at $59 plus $9.95 shipping, a three-bottle package (3-month supply) at $147 total ($49 per bottle) plus $9.95 shipping, and a six-bottle package (6-month supply) at $198 total ($33 per bottle) with free U.S. shipping. Multi-bottle orders include two digital bonus guides described as supplementary wellness resources.

Product materials describe all purchases as one-time payments with no subscriptions or automatic rebilling. A 180-day money-back guarantee is described on the refund policy page, calculated from the date of order. The published terms indicate that unopened bottles should be returned to the Aurora, Colorado address, and that opened or empty bottles do not need to be returned. Refund requests can be initiated through ClickBank's self-service portal or through Zenith Labs' direct support email. Pricing structures, package options, and refund policies may vary over time — the most current information can be verified directly by viewing the current TitanFlow offer (official Zenith Labs page).

What to Verify Before Ordering

Compare individual ingredient dosages against published research. TitanFlow's transparent label makes this possible. The dosage comparisons outlined above provide starting reference points for each of the five listed ingredients.

Understand the distinction between institutional research references and product endorsement. A company referencing Johns Hopkins or other institutions does not mean those institutions evaluated or endorsed the specific product. The research referenced on the sales page pertains to ingredient-level or concept-level findings, not product-level validation.

Discuss urinary symptoms with a healthcare provider first. Changes in urinary frequency, stream strength, or nighttime urgency can indicate multiple conditions. A professional evaluation should precede supplement use, not follow it.

Confirm refund terms independently. Review the guarantee window, return requirements, and processing details directly on the official website or through ClickBank before purchasing.

Common Questions About TitanFlow

Is TitanFlow FDA approved?

TitanFlow is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. Product materials state the supplement is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, which relates to manufacturing standards rather than product approval.

What does "urethra wall strength" mean in this context?

As described in TitanFlow's product materials, urethra wall strength refers to the company's framework for how urinary flow should be supported — by strengthening the urethra to resist compression from an aging prostate. While urethral compliance is a recognized concept in urological research, TitanFlow's specific application of this framework to its supplement formula has not been validated through published clinical trials testing the finished product.

Does TitanFlow contain stimulants or hormones?

Based on the product label, TitanFlow does not contain caffeine, stimulants, or hormonal compounds. The formula consists of plant-based ingredients and a plant sterol complex.

How long does TitanFlow take to show results?

The company's FAQ indicates most men observe significant improvements between one and three months of consistent daily use. Individual timelines depend on factors including age, baseline prostate health, and lifestyle habits. Results are not guaranteed.

Can the research TitanFlow references be verified?

Published studies on individual ingredients — pumpkin seed oil, pygeum, beta-sitosterol, lycopene, and broccoli sprout extract — can be found through PubMed and relevant journal databases. These studies examined individual compounds at specific dosages, not TitanFlow's combination as a finished product.

Is TitanFlow the same as prescription BPH medication?

No. TitanFlow is a dietary supplement, not a prescription medication. It is not intended to replace medical treatments prescribed for diagnosed BPH. Men with diagnosed prostate conditions should follow their clinician's treatment guidance.

Where is TitanFlow sold?

Product materials indicate TitanFlow is available exclusively through the official Zenith Labs website, with purchases processed through ClickBank.

Contact Information

For questions about TitanFlow, the following customer support channels are listed on the official Zenith Labs website:

Company: Zenith Labs

Address: 19655 E 35th Dr, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

Email: support@zenithlabs.com

Phone: 1-(800) 928-1184

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 6 AM to 2 PM Pacific Time

Payment Processor: Click Sales Inc., 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709

Summary

TitanFlow is presented as a dietary supplement that positions itself around a urethra-strength framework for urinary flow support in men over 40. The product offers a transparency advantage in disclosing individual ingredient dosages rather than using a proprietary blend. Several of its ingredients — particularly pumpkin seed oil, pygeum bark extract, and beta-sitosterol — have published research histories in the prostate support category, though some are dosed below the ranges commonly used in those studies.

The product's marketing references Johns Hopkins research and introduces the concept of urethra wall strengthening as a supplement mechanism. These represent the company's interpretive framework rather than conclusions from published clinical trials testing TitanFlow as a finished formula. This is standard across the dietary supplement industry but remains useful context for consumers conducting their own research.

Product materials describe a 180-day refund guarantee, one-time purchase pricing with no subscriptions, and GMP-standard manufacturing in an FDA-registered facility. Men experiencing urinary changes should consult a healthcare provider as a first step, with any supplement decision following professional medical guidance.

Consumers researching TitanFlow may also find additional context in a previously published overview covering TitanFlow's formulation background, ingredient applications, and prostate support positioning for men over 40. Reviewing multiple sources is recommended before making any purchasing decision.

Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current TitanFlow offer (official Zenith Labs page).

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described here are presented as found in publicly available company materials and product labeling. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

Supplement and Health Notice: Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements made by the manufacturer regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, and consistency of use. Prostate and urinary concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider who is familiar with the individual's personal medical history.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, bonus offers, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced here are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing (April 2026) and may change without notice. Consumers should verify current terms through the official website or the authorized payment processor before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This content contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. The publisher is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.