Clover Health to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 6, 2026

WILMINGTON, Del., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release its financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The Company’s management will host a webcast presentation at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the company’s business and financial performance for the quarter.

First Quarter 2026 Conference Webcast Details:

What : Clover Health’s First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

: Clover Health’s First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call When : Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

: Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: To access the webcast, you may register at https://clover-health-1q26-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/ .



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the Investor Relations section of Clover Health’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for 12 months.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement technology company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. For our members, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside Clover Health's Medicare Advantage plan, we extend the benefits of our data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via our subsidiary, Counterpart Health, and aim to enable enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs on a nationwide scale. Clover Health has published data demonstrating the technology’s impact on Medication Adherence , Congestive Heart Failure , Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease , and in Underserved Populations as well as the earlier identification and management of Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease .

Investor Relations:

Ryan Schmidt

investors@cloverhealth.com