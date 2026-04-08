Constellation Brands Reports Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, reported today its full fiscal year and fourth quarter 2026 financial results. A conference call to discuss the financial results and outlook will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Newlands, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Hankinson, on Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Incoming President and CEO Nicholas Fink will also join at the beginning of the call to provide brief remarks before turning the call over to Mr. Newlands and Mr. Hankinson to conduct the question-and-answer session. Visit ir.cbrands.com to locate information for joining the conference call, or a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe elevating human connections is Worth Reaching For. It’s worth our dedication, hard work, and calculated risks to anticipate market trends and deliver for our consumers, shareholders, employees, and industry. This dedication is what has driven us to become one of the fastest-growing, large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what’s next.

Every day, people reach for brands from our high-end, imported beer portfolio anchored by the iconic Corona Extra and Modelo Especial, a flavorful lineup of Modelo Cheladas, and favorites like Pacifico, and Victoria; our exceptional wine brands including The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, and Lingua Franca; and our craft spirits brands such as Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

As an agriculture-based company, we strive to operate in a way that is sustainable and responsible. Our ESG strategy is embedded into our business and we focus on serving as good stewards of the environment, investing in our communities, and promoting responsible beverage alcohol consumption. We believe these aspirations in support of our longer-term business strategy allow us to contribute to a future that is truly Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS Amy Martin 585-678-7141 / amy.martin@cbrands.com



Blair Veenema 585-284-4433 / blair.veenema@cbrands.com

Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 / snehal.shah@cbrands.com

David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 / david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com

A PDF containing our Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2026 financial results and full financial tables is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee30bd34-a090-4367-9e24-3cb70e16f244