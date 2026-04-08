National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release

DENVER, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) expects to report its first quarter 2026 financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. The call may also include discussion of company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (800) 330-6710 using the participant passcode of 5153785 and asking for the NBHC Q1 2026 Earnings Call. A recording of the call will be available approximately four hours after the call’s completion on the company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 100 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Idaho and Palm Beach, Florida. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Vista Bank and Hillcrest Bank; in Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; in Palm Beach, Florida, Vista Bank; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, vistabank.com, or nbhbank.com. Or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

Contact: Analysts/Institutional Investors:

Emily Gooden, 720-554-6640

Chief Accounting Officer and Investor Relations Director

ir@nationalbankholdings.com Media:

Dave Coons, 816-298-2214

SVP, Associate Director of Corporate

Communications and Marketing

dave.coons@nbhbank.com Nicole Van Denabeele, 720-529-3370

Chief Financial Officer

ir@nationalbankholdings.com





Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation