Kimco Realty® Invites You to Join Its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

JERICHO, N.Y., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) will announce its first quarter 2026 earnings on Thursday, April 30, 2026, before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call. The webcast information is as follows:

When: 8:30 AM ET, April 30, 2026

Live Webcast: 1Q26 Kimco Realty Earnings Conference Call or on Kimco Realty’s website investors.kimcorealty.com

Dial #: 1-833-461-5787 (International: +1 585-542-9983). Meeting ID: 896868660

Audio from the conference will be available on Kimco Realty’s investor relations website until August 1, 2026.

About Kimco Realty ®

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of December 31, 2025, the company owned interests in 565 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 100 million square feet of gross leasable space.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

CONTACT:

David F. Bujnicki

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy

Kimco Realty Corporation

(833) 800-4343

dbujnicki@kimcorealty.com