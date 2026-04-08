AVITA Medical Secures 10-Year BARDA Agreement Worth Up to $25.5M to Bolster U.S. Burn Emergency Preparedness

Agreement ensures rapid nationwide access to RECELL® for burn mass casualty incidents, providing BARDA access to 3,000 units any time over the 10-year contract





VALENCIA, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical®, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced it has entered into a 10-year agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agreement, awarded under Project BioShield and valued at up to $25.5 million, is intended to strengthen national preparedness for burn mass casualty incidents (BMCI).

“Through this agreement, AVITA is supporting national preparedness by helping expand access to RECELL during mass casualty incidents,” said Cary Vance, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “We value our ongoing collaboration with BARDA to strengthen the nation’s ability to respond when it matters most.”

Under the agreement, AVITA Medical will:

Maintain an inventory of RECELL products available for immediate deployment upon notice from BARDA and support surge procurement of additional product, ensuring scalable emergency response capacity.

Provide logistics, quality assurance, and deployment readiness to meet BARDA’s mission for preparedness.





In the event of a BMCI, the RECELL products will be deployed to designated centers with trained staff, ensuring rapid and effective use.

The agreement carries a total potential value of up to $25.5 million over 10 years, including procurement options. Of this amount, approximately $3.97 million, paid over 10 years, is expected revenue to AVITA Medical in the form of annual access-maintenance fees and readiness support, while the balance reflects procurement options that BARDA may exercise over the contract term.

This partnership underscores AVITA Medical’s commitment to delivering value to the U.S. government through discounted pricing, proven manufacturing and logistics capabilities, and robust compliance. It builds on a decade-long partnership with BARDA to advance burn care innovation and strengthen public health readiness.

This project is funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50125C00012.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burns and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and manufactures and holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including thermal burns and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® have received the CE mark in Europe; and RECELL is TGA-registered in Australia and has PMDA approval in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.



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Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

©2026 AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical®, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On SkinTM Cells are trademarks of AVITA Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.