Universal Door Meditation Center Hosts Free Public Celebration of Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien's 25-Year Milestone April 11 in Sugar Land, Texas

Sugar Land, TX, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Facts:

Who: Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien and Awakened Zen Master Thich Thong Hoi – among a small number of living individuals in the world with documented, verifiable full Awakening

Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien and Awakened Zen Master Thich Thong Hoi – among a small number of living individuals in the world with documented, verifiable full Awakening What: "25 Years of Enlightenment and Awakening the Buddha Nature in Humanity" – a free community celebration of 25 years of Thich Dieu Thien's full Awakening in 2001, including the ceremonial launch of the Awakened Great Vow Project and the autobiography of Thich Dieu Thien

"25 Years of Enlightenment and Awakening the Buddha Nature in Humanity" – a free community celebration of 25 years of Thich Dieu Thien's full Awakening in 2001, including the ceremonial launch of the Awakened Great Vow Project and the autobiography of Thich Dieu Thien When: Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 5:00 -- 9:30 p.m. CT | Reception 5-6 p.m. | Teachings 6-8 p.m. | Complimentary International Dinner 8-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 5:00 -- 9:30 p.m. CT | Reception 5-6 p.m. | Teachings 6-8 p.m. | Complimentary International Dinner 8-9:30 p.m. Where: Universal Door Meditation Center (Thien Vien Pho Mon), 15202 Dora Lane, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Universal Door Meditation Center (Thien Vien Pho Mon), 15202 Dora Lane, Sugar Land, TX 77498 Cost: Free and open to the public. Donations welcome. No experience, affiliation or background required.

Free and open to the public. Donations welcome. No experience, affiliation or background required. RSVP preferred: Register here

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 7, 2026 – In many of the world's contemplative traditions, full Enlightenment is considered exceptionally rare – a genuine, verifiable transformation that only a small number of living teachers are understood to have experienced. On Saturday, April 11, the Sugar Land and Greater Houston community is invited to meet one of them, be a part of the international event, witness a milestone moment 25 years in the making, and realize the True Nature within.

What Is Happening at Universal Door Meditation Center April 11?

Universal Door Meditation Center in Sugar Land will host "25 Years of Enlightenment and Awakening the Buddha Nature in Humanity," a free public celebration honoring Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien, who achieved full Awakening in 2001 and has since guided students from across the world toward awakening and liberation from suffering. The evening will also include a ceremonial launch of the Awakened Great Vow Project – a community-backed initiative to build an International Awakened Retreat Center.The evening will also feature a ceremonial launch of the Awakened Great Vow Project – a community-backed initiative to build an International Awakened Retreat Center.

Donations toward the Awakened Great Vow Project, "The Power of Awake," the Zen Master's internationally distributed book or her upcoming autobiography, are welcome.

Who Is Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien?

Thich Dieu Thien was born in Hue, Vietnam, in 1971. After years of restless questioning, she attained Enlightenment on April 8, 2001, at Suan Mokkh International Dharma Hermitage in Thailand – a transformation witnessed and confirmed through the traditional markers of Awakened realization. She is one of a small number of living teachers in the world who carry verifiable full Awakening, a distinction that draws students, monastics and spiritual seekers from around the globe to her Sugar Land center.

In 2003, she founded Universal Door Meditation Center, establishing a permanent home for her mission: To guide every person – regardless of background, religion or experience – to the awakened mind within, and merge with the Awakened Source, liberating the source of suffering. She is the author of "The Power of Awake," an internationally distributed book on Awakened Mind, and has been featured in national and international media.

"Upon becoming fully Awakened 25 years ago, I saw that every person – every single one – carries this Awakened potential within them, yet does not know it...Since that day, my Great Vow has been to guide them to True Home...only the sincere wish that all people awaken and return to the Awakened Source to live truly happy and truly free."

What Is the Awakened Great Vow Project?

The Awakened Great Vow Project is a collective initiative inspired by Thich Dieu Thien's lifelong vow to awaken all sentient beings. Its purpose is to design and build an International Awakened Retreat Center – a permanent, accessible home for all people worldwide to have their Buddha Nature awakened and for future generations. The April 11 ceremony marks a formal, public step forward in this multi-year effort, an initiative that has drawn support from monastics and students across multiple countries.

Who Else Will Speak and Why is it Important?

The April 11 event will mark the appearance of Awakened Zen Master Thich Thong Hoi alongside Thich Dieu Thien. Both teachers carry the verifiable marks of full Awakening. The opportunity to encounter two Awakened Ones together in a single evening is exceptionally rare, lending the celebration historic significance well beyond the local community.

Is This Event Open to Everyone?

Yes. The April 11 celebration is completely free and open to all, regardless of faith, background, or prior experience with meditation or Zen Buddhism. Organizers specifically welcome neighbors, civic leaders, interfaith community members, and anyone simply curious about Awakening, contemplative practice, or the Zen tradition. Registration is preferred.

EVENT DETAILS

What: 25 Years of Enlightenment and Awakening the Buddha Nature in Humanity

When: Saturday, April 11, 2026

5:00 - 6:00 p.m. -- Guest Reception, Awakened Connections, Tour, Light Snacks & Refreshments

6:00 - 8:00 p.m. -- Wisdom-Mind-Opening Talk: Awakened Zen Masters Thich Dieu Thien and Thich Thong Hoi

8:00 - 9:30 p.m. - Complimentary International Multicultural Dinner and Sharing in the Spirit of Enlightenment





Where: Universal Door Meditation Center | 15202 Dora Lane, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Cost: Free. Open to the public.

RSVP: Register here (appreciated but not required)

Website: Universal Door Meditation Center

Frequently Asked Questions

What is "25 Years of Enlightenment and Awakening the Buddha Nature in Humanity"?

It is a free public celebration hosted by Universal Door Meditation Center in Sugar Land, Texas, on April 11, 2026, marking 25 years since Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien's full Awakening in 2001. The evening features teachings from two Awakened Zen Masters, Thich Dieu Thien and Thich Thong Hoi, a ceremonial project and book launch, and a complimentary multicultural dinner.

What does "full Awakening" mean?

In the Zen Buddhist tradition, full Awakening -- also called Enlightenment -- refers to the complete, direct realization of one's original nature, free from the cycle of suffering. It is recognized through specific, verifiable markers that distinguish momentary insight from sustained, fully realized Awakening. Very few living teachers in the world carry this recognition.

Who is Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien?

Thich Dieu Thien is the founder of Universal Door Meditation Center. Born in Vietnam in 1971, she achieved full Awakening in 2001 and has spent the 25 years since guiding students worldwide. She is the author of "The Power of Awake" and is recognized as one of a small number of living teachers with verifiable full Awakening.

What is the Awakened Great Vow Project?

The Awakened Great Vow Project is a collective initiative inspired by Thich Dieu Thien's lifelong vow to awaken all sentient beings. Its purpose is to design and build an International Awakened Retreat Center – a permanent, accessible home for all people worldwide to have their Buddha Nature awakened and for future generations. The April 11 ceremony marks a formal, public step forward in this multi-year effort, an initiative that has drawn support from monastics and students across multiple countries.



Is the April 11 event free? Do I need to register?

Yes, the event is free. RSVP is preferred: Register here.

Do I need to be Buddhist or have meditation experience to attend?

No. The event is open to everyone regardless of religion, background, or prior experience. Universal Door Meditation Center teaches that the Awakened Source is universal – present in all people regardless of their faith or tradition.

Where is Universal Door Meditation Center located?

The center is located at 15202 Dora Lane, Sugar Land, TX 77498, in the Greater Houston area of Texas.

About Universal Door Meditation Center

Universal Door Meditation Center, founded in Sugar Land, Texas, in 2003 by Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien, is an Awakened meditation center serving the Greater Houston area and students worldwide. The center offers weekly meditation sessions, contemplative retreats, Awakened teachings, and youth and community programs open to people of all backgrounds, faiths, and levels of experience. Its mission is rooted in Thich Dieu Thien's Great Vow to reveal the Awakened Nature within all people - guiding them toward universal spiritual liberation, community wellbeing, and interfaith understanding. The center is currently developing the Awakened Great Vow Project, an effort to build an International Awakened Retreat Center to serve future generations of students globally. Follow Universal Door Meditation Center on Facebook or Instagram.

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