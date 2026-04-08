The Children’s Place to Release Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Letter to Shareholders

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), one of the only pure-play children’s specialty retailers in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, today announced that their fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2025 financial results, and Turki S. AlRajhi’s annual letter to shareholders, will be released on Friday, April 10, 2026 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed at https://corporate.childrensplace.com/.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is one of the only pure-play children’s specialty retailers in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 499 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 12 countries through nine international franchise and wholesale partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: “The Children’s Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade”, and “PJ Place”. For more information visit: www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com .

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