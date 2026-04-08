Convocation of the ordinary general shareholders meeting of Invalda INVL

On the initiative and decision of the Board of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL the ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL (identification code 121304349, the registered address Gynėjų str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania) is to be held on 30 April 2026 at 9:00 a.m. in the premises located in Gynėjų str. 14, Vilnius. Registration of the shareholders will start at 8:45 a.m.

The total number of shares of the Company amounts to 12,299,375. Given that the Company has acquired its own shares, the total number of votes for the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders is 12,058,469. ISIN code of the shares of the Company is LT0000102279.

The accounting day of the of General Meeting of Shareholders – 23 April 2026 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the General Meeting of Shareholders or persons authorized by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders).

The day of accounting of rights is 15 May 2026 (dividends shall be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the 10th business day following the General Shareholders Meeting that adopts a decision on dividend payment (rights accounting day) will be shareholders of the Company).

The agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting of Invalda INVL includes:

1. Familiarisation with the consolidated annual management report for 2025 of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

2. Familiarisation with the independent auditor's report on the financial statements and the consolidated annual management report of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

3. Approval of the consolidated and the company's financial statements for the year 2025.

4. Resolution on the distribution of profit of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

5. Resolution on the approval of the Remuneration Report of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

6. Resolution on the repurchase of own shares of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

7. On the election of Management Board members of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL for a new term of office.

8. On the determination of remuneration for work on the company's Management Board.

9. Resolution on the exercise of stock options granted to employees of the Invalda INVL group in 2023.

10. Resolution on the increase of the share capital of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL.

11. Class, number, nominal value and minimum issue price of shares to be issued, and payment.

12. Resolution on the cancellation of the pre-emptive right of shareholders of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL to acquire shares issued by the company.

13. Resolution on the amendment of the Articles of Association of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL and the approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association.

14. Resolution on the number of ordinary registered shares of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL in respect of which stock option agreements are proposed to be concluded with employees in 2026, and the share price.

The documents related to the agenda, draft resolutions on every item of agenda, documents that have to be submitted to the General Shareholders Meeting and other information related to the shareholders rights are published on the Company’s website www.invaldainvl.com, menu item Investor relations.

Shareholders have the right:

(i) to propose to supplement the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting submitting draft resolution on every additional item of agenda or, when there is no need to make a decision - explanation of the shareholder (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes). Proposal to supplement the agenda is submitted in writing sending the proposal by registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person to the representative of the Company or by sending proposal to the Company by email info@invaldainvl.com. The agenda is supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the General Shareholders Meeting;

(ii) to propose draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting at any time prior to the date of the General Shareholders meeting (in writing, sending the proposal by registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person to the representative of the Company or by sending proposal to the Company by email info@invaldainvl.com) or in writing during the General Shareholders Meeting (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes);

(iii) to submit questions to the Company related to the issues of agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting in advance but no later than 3 business days prior to the General Shareholders Meeting in writing sending the proposal by registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person to the representative of the Company or by sending proposal to the Company by email info@invaldainvl.com. The company reserves the right to answer to those shareholders of the Company who can be identified and whose questions are not related to the company's confidential information or commercial secrets.

Shareholder participating at the General Shareholders Meeting and having the right to vote, must submit documents confirming personal identity. Each shareholder may authorise either a natural or a legal person to participate and to vote on the shareholder's behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. A power of attorney issued by a natural person must be certified by a notary. The representative has the same rights as his represented shareholder at the General Shareholders Meeting. The authorized persons must have documents confirming their personal identity and power of attorney approved in the manner specified by law which must be submitted to the Company no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting. A power of attorney issued in a foreign state must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in the manner established by law. The Company does not establish special form of power of attorney.

Shareholder is entitled to issue power of attorney by means of electronic communications for legal or natural persons to participate and to vote on its behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. No notarisation of such authorization is required. The power of attorney issued through electronic communication means must be confirmed by the shareholder with a safe electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The shareholder shall inform the Company on the power of attorney issued through the means of electronic communication by e-mail info@invaldainvl.com not later than on the last business day before the General Shareholders Meeting. The power of attorney and notification must be issued in writing and could be sent to the Company by electronic communication means if the transmitted information is secured and the shareholder's identity can be identified.

The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the General Shareholders Meeting through electronic means of communication. Shareholder or its representative may vote in writing by filling ballot paper and signing with a qualified electronic signature, in such a case the requirement to deliver a personal identity document does not apply. The form of the general ballot paper is published together with draft resolutions of the General Shareholders Meeting as well as on the Company's website www.invaldainvl.com.

If shareholder requests, the Company shall send the ballot paper to the requesting shareholder by registered mail or ordinary mail.

The filled ballot paper must be signed by the shareholder or its authorised representative. Document confirming the right to vote must be added to the ballot paper if an authorized person is voting. The filled and signed ballot paper must be sent by the registered mail to the Company at Gyneju str. 14, 01110 Vilnius, Lithuania, or delivered in person no later than the beginning of the General Shareholders Meeting. Shareholders may also vote by signing the voting bulletin with an electronic signature and sending it to the Company by e-mail. A duly completed and with a qualified electronic signature signed ballot paper can be sent to the company by e-mail info@invaldainvl.com before the opening shareholders’ registration for the general meeting of shareholders, i.e. by 8.45 a.m. on 30 April 2026.

Further information:

Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL

Darius.Sulnis@invl.com