Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B shares and associated securities by managerial staff

ALK (ALKB:DC / Nasdaq Copenhagen: ALK B): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions by managerial staff:

The Board of Directors has previously granted share options and performance shares in ALK-Abelló A/S, re. company release no. 08/2023 of 31 March 2023. The right to share options and performance shares may be achieved in April 2026, provided that ALK achieves the pre-agreed targets for vesting and that the employment relationship with the ALK Group has not been terminated by the company on objective grounds or terminated.

The final calculations have now been completed, and final allocation of share options and delivery of performance shares have taken place as stated in the attached pdf file.

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