Aptar Digital Health Partners with Enable Injections for enFuse® Companion Digital Solution

CINCINNATI, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptar Digital Health, a global leader in digital health solutions enhancing the patient experience, and Enable Injections, Inc. (“Enable”), a healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® On-Body Delivery System, today announced a strategic partnership naming Aptar Digital Health as Enable’s preferred digital health partner for the enFuse® system. This digital solution will be designed to guide patients and caregivers throughout the injection process and help strengthen engagement support before, during and after administration.

Through this partnership, Aptar Digital Health will deliver a companion digital solution for Enable Injections’ enFuse® system, designed to enhance the patient experience and support adherence. Key features of the solution will include treatment data recording, onboarding and training modules, injection guidance, patient-reported outcomes and symptom tracking - helping to empower patients and caregivers with greater confidence and control over the treatment process.

Built on a flexible and scalable architecture, the companion solution will be deployed alongside the enFuse® system, enabling pharmaceutical partners to extend the value of their therapies beyond delivery. Designed to evolve across the drug development lifecycle, the solution will support use cases from clinical trials through commercialization, aligned with development and launch strategies.

Adherence data and patient reported outcomes will be captured remotely, securely stored and made available through analytics dashboards that generate actionable insights to support clinical development, launch readiness and real-world use. The modular, program-specific design will allow pharmaceutical partners to integrate digital components into their clinical or commercial programs based on their needs. By combining device-generated data with patient reported insights, the solution will help drive more informed decisions grounded in real-world usage.

“The enFuse® companion solution reflects our vision of a more connected treatment experience that supports patients beyond the moment of injection,” said Michael D. Hooven, Chairman and CEO of Enable Injections. “Together with Aptar Digital Health, we aim to combine innovative drug delivery with digital support tools that can help patients remain engaged in their therapy and enable healthcare providers to better understand and support each patient’s journey.”

“We are excited to partner with Enable Injections to help bring the next generation of drug delivery solutions to life,” said Damien McKeon, SVP Strategic Partnerships, Aptar Digital Health. “Large-volume biologic therapies are increasingly used to treat complex chronic conditions. They often require long-term adherence to achieve optimal outcomes. Digital solutions supporting treatment tracking and patient engagement can help address common adherence challenges associated with self-administration.”

About Aptar Digital Health

Aptar Pharma's Digital Health division is part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, including dosing and protection technologies, and consumer product dispensing. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health’s offering combines mobile and web apps, Software-as-Medical-Device, connected drug delivery systems, advanced data analysis services, and patient onboarding and training solutions to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, Aptar employs 14,000 dedicated people across 20 countries. Learn more at www.aptardigitalhealth.com and http://www.aptar.com.

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company committed to improving the patient treatment experience through the development and manufacturing of the enFuse® on-body drug delivery system. An innovative wearable technology, the enFuse® system is designed to deliver large volumes of pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting improved outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics.

Enable is currently working with a number of pharmaceutical partners to conduct clinical trials and plan for the joint commercial launch of their therapies in combination with the enFuse® technology. For more information, visit www.enableinjections.com.

Media Contacts:

Ciara Jackson

Aptar Pharma

ciara.jackson@aptar.com

Robert Haney

Real Chemistry

rhaney@realchemistry.com