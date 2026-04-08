DPM Metals Announces Martin Horgan as Nominee to the Board of Directors and 2026 Annual Meeting Date

TORONTO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM, ASX: DPM) (ARBN: 689370894) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced the nomination of Martin Horgan as a candidate for election to its Board of Directors. Mr. Horgan, along with a slate of seven returning directors, will be standing for election at the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 11 AM EDT.

“We are pleased to nominate Martin Horgan as a candidate for election to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience building and operating gold assets, including the Mako mine in Senegal and the Sukari gold mine in Egypt, will further strengthen the Board’s oversight as we advance our development pipeline and growth strategy,” said Juanita Montalvo, Chair of the DPM Board of Directors.

Martin Horgan is a mining engineer with extensive international operational and leadership experience in gold exploration, project development, and large-scale mining operations. A co-founder of Toro Gold Ltd., Mr. Horgan led the discovery, development, and operation of the Mako mine in Senegal prior to its acquisition by Resolute Mining in 2019. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Centamin Plc from 2020 to 2024, overseeing the Sukari gold mine and the company’s acquisition by AngloGold Ashanti. Since January 2025, he has served as a Director of TGT Minerals Ltd, a private Jersey-based investment holding company focused on early-stage exploration projects in West Africa.

The slate of eight directors standing for election at the Annual Meeting are:

Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell Kalidas Madhavpeddi Robert M. Bosshard Juanita Montalvo Jaimie Donovan David Rae Martin Horgan Marie-Anne Tawil

Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DPM’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 11 AM EDT, and will be conducted virtually via a live audio webcast. Materials for the meeting, including a user guide for accessing the virtual meeting, are available on our website at:

https://dpmmetals.com/investors/investor-centre/#ShareholderMeetings

Details of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, including a link to the audio webcast, are as follows:

Webcast date and time Wednesday, May 6, 2026

11 AM EDT Webcast link https://meetnow.global/M626UGD Replay Archive will be available on www.dpmmetals.com Meeting materials Available on www.dpmmetals.com under Investor Centre

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange as a Foreign Exempt Listing (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

jcameron@dpmmetals.com