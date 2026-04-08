Canyon GBS Unveils National Findings on Student Help-Seeking Behavior at ASU+GSV 2026

San Diego, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon GBS, a technology company focused on education and public sector organizations, announced today it will unveil findings from a national survey of 1,000 U.S. college students at the ASU+GSV Summit in San Diego. The findings highlight where students turn for support and what sensitive information they may hesitate to disclose.

Colleges and universities are investing heavily in student support, yet many students may not disclose when they need help.

The session, “Do Students Tell the Truth When They Need Help?” examines a fundamental challenge for institutions: understanding when and why students choose to disclose academic and personal challenges. Drawing on original research, the discussion explores how trust, perceived risk, and the design of human and AI-enabled channels shape help-seeking behavior.

Session Highlights

Debut of early findings from a nationally representative survey of 1,000 U.S. college students

Insight into how students decide what to share, what to withhold, and why

Analysis of trust and perceived risk as key drivers of engagement with advising, one-stop services, and digital and AI-enabled tools

Practical implications for institutional leaders, including how system design, outreach strategies, and responsible AI can improve engagement and retention

Speakers

Joseph Licata, J.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Canyon GBS

Mark Koan, Ed.D., Chief Experience Officer, Canyon GBS

Karla Fisher, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Client Experience, Canyon GBS

“Technology can expand access to support, but it cannot replace trust. If systems aren’t designed to make students feel safe sharing what they’re experiencing, they will simply choose not to disclose,” said Joseph Licata, Founder and CEO of Canyon GBS.

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many institutions rely on advising conversations, intake forms, and support portals to identify student need. Early survey insights suggest disclosure is not guaranteed. It is conditional, shaped by trust in the institution, perceived consequences of sharing, and the channel through which students are asked to engage.

For enrollment, advising, and retention leaders, this has immediate implications. With limited resources , institutions must design environments that encourage honest disclosure while maintaining trust.

EVENT DETAILS:

ASU+GSV Summit 2026 --- San Diego, CA

Session: “Do Students Tell the Truth When They Need Help?”

Speakers: Joseph Licata, J.D., Mark Koan, Ed.D., Karla Fisher, Ph.D.

Date/Time: April 15, 2026 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Location: America’s Cup C, Level 4

Canyon GBS develops technology platforms designed for the operational realities of education and public sector organizations.

Advising App® is a System of Engagement that transforms how institutions support students from first inquiry through completion. By unifying data into a holistic student profile and embedding adaptive engagement tools into everyday workflows, the platform enables more personalized, proactive support that strengthens connection, improves coordination, and drives better student outcomes.

Aiding App® is a modern service management platform for enterprises and government organizations that require secure, scalable, SLA-backed support. It combines intelligent automation, AI-assisted resolution, and a 24/7 support assistant to streamline service operations and improve response times and satisfaction.

Canyon GBS delivers secure, enterprise-grade technology that helps organizations better serve their communities while meeting the highest standards for data protection and compliance.

Press Inquiries

Sal Sendik

media [at] canyongbs.com

520-357-1351

https://canyongbs.com