Found Health Claims Evaluated: Affordable GLP-1 Weight Loss Medication Provider with Free Online Insurance Check

Miami, FL, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not medical advice. Weight management concerns should be evaluated by a qualified healthcare professional. GLP-1 medications discussed in this article are prescription medications that require evaluation by a licensed clinician. Prescription approval is not guaranteed. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved finished products. If a purchase is made through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. All program details described below should be verified directly on the official website before any enrollment decision.

Found Health's telehealth weight loss platform has seen increased consumer interest from consumers researching GLP-1 medication access, insurance coverage pathways, and program pricing in 2026. Consumer search interest in terms such as "Found Health claims evaluated" and "affordable GLP-1 weight loss programs with insurance check" continues to rise. The phrase "claims evaluated" has become increasingly common in consumer searches related to GLP-1 telehealth programs, reflecting a broader demand for transparency in how these platforms present their offerings.

Found Health's 2026 program details reflect increasing consumer demand for transparency in telehealth weight loss programs, particularly around insurance coverage, medication pathways, and total program cost.

Search interest in "affordable GLP-1 weight loss medication provider" continues to grow in 2026. So does the number of people who want to understand exactly what they are signing up for before they commit — which medications are described within the program, whether insurance covers them, how pricing is structured, and how these telehealth platforms work behind the scenes. This overview is intended to clarify how the program is structured based on the company's publicly available information.

All descriptions in this overview reflect information made available by Found Health on its official website and program materials.

The following information outlines how Found Health describes its program — the medication options, the insurance model, the pricing, the clinical structure, and the practical considerations that matter before you make a decision. Everything here reflects what the company has made publicly available on its official website and in its terms of use.

Current program details, pricing, and enrollment terms can be confirmed by viewing the current Found Health program offer (official Found page).

Individual results vary. GLP-1 medications are prescription treatments that require clinical evaluation. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any prescription weight loss program.

The GLP-1 Telehealth Landscape Has Changed Significantly in 2026

Before getting into Found Health specifically, it is worth understanding the broader regulatory context — because it affects every GLP-1 telehealth platform, and it directly impacts what options may be available to you.

The FDA has determined that the semaglutide injection drug shortage has been resolved. Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, compounding pharmacies are generally restricted from producing drugs that are essentially copies of commercially available FDA-approved products. An exception existed during the period when semaglutide appeared on the FDA drug shortage list. With the shortage resolved, that exception has narrowed significantly.

In early 2026, the FDA publicly announced its intent to take enforcement action against certain mass-marketed non-FDA-approved GLP-1 products. The agency has distinguished between mass-marketed compounded products and patient-specific compounding performed under Section 503A of the FD&C Act, which may remain permissible in narrow circumstances.

What does this mean for you practically? Platforms that offer access to FDA-approved branded medications alongside compounded options may present a different profile than platforms offering compounded medications exclusively. That distinction is worth understanding before enrolling anywhere. Found Health describes itself as offering both pathways — branded and compounded — which is part of what makes the program's structure worth looking at closely.

How Found Health Describes Its Platform and Who Does What

Here is something that trips up a lot of people researching telehealth weight loss programs: the company you sign up with is usually not the entity prescribing your medication. Found Health makes this distinction clear in its terms of use, and understanding it matters.

Found Health's program involves three separate entities, each with a distinct role:

Found Health (Found Health, Inc.) is the telehealth platform itself. It provides the technology, the app, the customer service, the insurance navigation, and the coordination that makes the program run. Found Health states in its terms of use that it "does not provide any medical services itself" and that it does not "control or interfere with the practice of medicine." The company is headquartered at 215 NW 24th St, Suite 700, Miami, FL 33127.

Affiliated Medical Groups and Licensed Providers are the clinicians who actually assess your health information and decide whether medication is appropriate for you. Found Health's terms identify multiple affiliated entities including Pippen Health of California, P.C., Pippen Health of Texas, P.A., Pippen Health of Delaware, P.A., Cloud Health Medical Group, P.A., and Adept Labs, Inc. d/b/a Vital and its affiliate Openloop Healthcare Partners, PC. These providers are described as independent professionals trained in obesity medicine who make clinical decisions based on the health information you provide.

Partner Pharmacies fill prescriptions written by those providers. Depending on your medication type and subscription plan, your prescription may be shipped directly to your door or sent to a local or mail-order pharmacy of your choice.

The key takeaway: Found Health itself does not prescribe medications. The evaluating clinician determines whether treatment is appropriate, and a prescription is not guaranteed. This structure — platform, independent clinicians, and licensed pharmacies — is common across telehealth platforms and establishes a clear separation between each entity's role.

What Medications Are Available Through Found Health

One of the things that stands out about Found Health's program is the range of medication options the company describes within its program. This is not a one-medication platform. Here is how the options break down.

FDA-Approved Branded GLP-1 Medications: Found Health states that affiliated providers can prescribe a range of branded GLP-1 medications including Wegovy (semaglutide, FDA-approved for chronic weight management), Zepbound (tirzepatide, FDA-approved for chronic weight management), Ozempic (semaglutide, FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes and commonly prescribed off-label for weight management), Mounjaro (tirzepatide, FDA-approved for type 2 diabetes and commonly prescribed off-label for weight management), Saxenda and Victoza (liraglutide), Trulicity (dulaglutide), and Rybelsus (oral semaglutide). These medications have undergone rigorous clinical trials demonstrating safety and efficacy for their FDA-approved indications. Branded GLP-1 medication costs are billed separately from the Found membership fee and may be covered by insurance.

Compounded GLP-1 Options: Found Health also describes offering compounded semaglutide — both injectable and oral dissolvable tablet formulations — for eligible patients. Here is the critical distinction you need to understand: compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. Unlike FDA-approved drugs, compounded medications have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are dispensed. They are prepared by pharmacies under federal and state compounding rules. Found Health's own disclosures state that compounded GLP-1s are "not FDA-approved or evaluated for safety, efficacy, or quality, and not available in all states." Third-party reporting describes compounded semaglutide through Found at approximately $189 per month as a cash-pay option.

Non-GLP-1 Medications: The platform also describes access to non-GLP-1 options including Contrave (bupropion-naltrexone), metformin, topiramate, and zonisamide — medications that target different mechanisms related to appetite, cravings, blood sugar regulation, and metabolic function. Found Health describes these as sometimes prescribed in combination with GLP-1 medications for a more personalized approach. The company states that affiliated providers can select from more than 10 different medications total.

The evaluating clinician determines which option is appropriate based on your individual health factors. If you want to discuss the differences between compounded and FDA-approved medications in more detail, that is a conversation worth having with your healthcare provider before making any treatment decisions.

The Insurance Model: How Found Health Describes Its Coverage Approach

This is where Found Health's model gets interesting — and where queries like "Found Health insurance check online" and "GLP-1 telehealth pricing structure" have increased significantly in 2026.

Found Health positions its model around improving access through insurance-supported pathways and disclosed pricing structures. The company states that it is "covered by top insurance plans" and describes clinical care as "covered by insurance for 1 in 3 Americans with copays under $30/visit for most." Found Health states that it accepts insurance in multiple states and lists insurance availability across dozens of states on its website.

The company states that it offers an insurance coverage check as part of its onboarding process. Found Health describes this as a free check where, after submitting insurance details, the company contacts the insurance carrier and provides a personalized report showing which medications are covered, whether prior authorization is required, and estimated copay amounts.

There are several important details worth understanding about how this model works in practice:

Found Health's offer terms state that GLP-1 medications and Contrave are not included in any subscription plan fee. The company describes working with insurance carriers to determine coverage, but coverage details, pricing, and terms vary by plan. Consumers may have to pay copays, coinsurance, or deductibles. Medications filled outside of the Found platform and laboratory expenses are not included in the subscription plan fee.

For consumers without insurance coverage or who prefer cash-pay, Found Health describes self-pay subscription plans as an alternative. The company states that HSA and FSA payments are accepted.

Insurance coverage for GLP-1 medications varies by plan, carrier, and state. You should confirm your specific benefits directly with your insurer before enrolling. The free insurance check is available by viewing the current Found Health program offer (official Found page).

How Found Health Describes Its Pricing Structure

GLP-1 telehealth pricing can be confusing because there are usually multiple cost components. Here is how Found Health's cost structure breaks down based on the company's publicly available information and third-party reporting.

Membership/Subscription Fee: Found Health describes multiple subscription plan tiers. The subscription covers clinical care — including initial consultations and follow-up visits with clinicians trained in obesity medicine — plus access to in-app tracking tools, a lifestyle change program, health coaching, and a member community. The company offers a clinical assessment trial starting at $39 — though the company's terms note this does not include the cost of medications or lab work.

Medication Cost (Separate): This is the bigger variable. For consumers with insurance coverage, medication costs may be as low as a copay amount determined by the insurance plan. For cash-pay consumers, third-party reporting describes compounded semaglutide through Found at approximately $189 per month. Branded GLP-1 medications carry different price points — Found Health has described Wegovy availability at $499 per month and Zepbound vials ranging from $349 to $699 through manufacturer direct-to-consumer partnerships with NovoCare and LillyDirect. The standard list price for branded GLP-1s without insurance runs considerably higher — approximately $1,000 to $1,350 per month depending on the specific medication.

Lab Costs: Found Health's terms state that laboratory services are not part of the subscription fee. If the evaluating clinician requires lab work, the cost is separate. Third-party reporting notes that Found accepts lab results from the past 12 months, and consumers can also complete testing through their primary care provider or with a Found-issued lab order at Quest or Labcorp.

The bottom line on pricing: the total monthly cost depends on your insurance situation, which medication pathway you end up on, and whether labs are required. Confirm current charges, renewal terms, and the specific components of your subscription directly with the company before committing. Current pricing and terms can be verified by viewing the current Found Health program offer (official Found page).

How Refunds and Cancellation Work

Found Health's refund policy outlines several specific conditions worth understanding before enrolling.

The company states that consumers are eligible for a full refund of the membership fee if they cancel within three days of the original purchase date or before completing the first medical consultation. After either of those events, the membership fee becomes non-refundable.

All medications and lab kits are described as non-refundable and non-returnable once dispensed or shipped. Copays and patient responsibility amounts are described as non-refundable. If a consumer completes a consultation and is medically disqualified from all treatment options, the company states they are eligible for a full refund of the membership fee. However, if a consumer is disqualified from a specific medication but remains eligible for other treatment options through Found, this does not qualify for a refund.

Found Health's terms describe subscription plans as auto-renewing and recommend canceling at least 48 hours before the scheduled renewal date to avoid charges. Cancellation is available by contacting support@joinfound.com or through the app.

Read the complete refund policy on the official website before enrolling.

Clinical Context for GLP-1 Medications in 2026

This is not about Found Health specifically — this is about understanding the medications themselves so you can have an informed conversation with your provider about what might be appropriate for you.

GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide and tirzepatide work by mimicking a naturally occurring hormone involved in appetite regulation and blood sugar management. They help reduce appetite by acting on hunger signals in the brain, slow gastric emptying to promote fullness after meals, and help regulate post-meal blood sugar responses.

Found Health's website references clinical trial data showing that in a 68-week trial studying Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the average weight loss was approximately 15% when paired with diet and exercise changes. In a 72-week trial studying Zepbound (tirzepatide 15 mg), the average weight loss was approximately 20%. Both studies involved patients without diabetes who had a BMI of 30 or higher, or 27 or higher with a weight-related condition.

Here is the important context: that clinical trial data was generated using FDA-approved products at specific, controlled dosages under rigorous study conditions. Compounded GLP-1 products have not undergone equivalent clinical trials as finished products. The active ingredient may be the same or similar, but compounded formulations have not been individually evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality.

GLP-1 medications carry black box warnings and potential side effects — commonly including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal pain — and require ongoing medical supervision. They are not appropriate for everyone. Only a licensed clinician can determine whether GLP-1 treatment is appropriate for your specific situation. This is not medical advice — consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any prescription weight loss program.

Who This Program May Be a Good Fit For — and Who Should Look Elsewhere

Rather than relying on individual testimonials — which represent self-selected experiences and are not typical results — consider whether your situation aligns with how Found Health describes its program.

Found Health's program may align well with people who:

Want to check insurance coverage before committing: If you have insurance and want to find out whether your plan covers GLP-1 medications — including which specific medications, whether prior authorization is required, and what your estimated copay would be — Found Health's free insurance check gives you that information before you pay anything for the program itself.

Want access to multiple medication options: If you and your clinician want the flexibility to choose from branded GLP-1 injectables, oral options, non-GLP-1 medications, and compounded alternatives under one clinical umbrella, Found Health describes a wide range of medication options within its program.

Value ongoing clinical support and community: If you want more than just a prescription — meaning regular check-ins with your provider, access to health coaching, habit tracking tools, and a community of other people on the same path — Found Health describes these as core program components.

Other options may be preferable for people who:

Need in-person medical supervision: If you have complex medical conditions, multiple medications, or a situation that requires hands-on clinical monitoring, an in-person weight management program may serve you better than any telehealth model.

Want one all-inclusive monthly price: If separate bills for membership, medication, and labs feels too complex and you would rather pay one flat monthly fee that covers everything, some competing platforms offer that structure.

Are in a state where compounded GLP-1s are not available through Found: Compounded medication availability varies by state. Third-party reporting notes that Found cannot ship compounded medications to certain states. Verify availability in your state before enrolling.

What Found Health Reports About Its Member Results

Found Health's website presents several statistical claims that are worth understanding in context.

The company states that it has served over 300,000 members and that clinicians have booked more than one million consultations. Found Health reports that members lost an average of 12% body weight in one year. The company's fine print states this figure is based on data from 1,773 users who reported their weight at least once per week on average for one year. The company also states that 83% of members sustain results for one year and that members have collectively lost 1.4 million pounds.

Found Health's disclosures note that testimonial participants are "real members, paid for appearance" and that "individual results may vary." The company states that prescriptions are up to a medical provider's discretion.

When interpreting any platform's weight loss statistics, it helps to consider that self-reported data from users who consistently track their weight may represent a more motivated and adherent subset of overall members. These statistics should be understood within that context.

How Enrollment Works

Found Health describes the enrollment process in several steps:

Start with the free insurance check and assessment: You begin by checking whether your insurance covers GLP-1 medications and completing an online questionnaire about your health history, medications, weight, lifestyle, and weight-loss goals. Found Health describes this as taking only a few minutes.

Clinical review and treatment plan: A licensed clinician trained in obesity medicine reviews your information, determines whether labs are needed, and builds a treatment plan. Found Health states that most members can start treatment within a week. The clinical decision rests entirely with the evaluating provider — a prescription is not guaranteed.

Medication delivery and ongoing support: If prescribed, your medication is either shipped to your door (for compounded options) or sent to a pharmacy of your choice (for branded medications). Found Health describes ongoing monthly provider check-ins, health coaching access, in-app tracking tools, and community support as part of the program.

If you have done your research and want to start the enrollment process, you can do so by viewing the current Found Health program offer (official Found page).

Practical Questions Worth Asking Before Enrolling Anywhere

Is Found Health a healthcare provider? No. Found Health states in its terms of use that it does not provide medical services and is not licensed to practice medicine. The company operates as a telehealth platform connecting patients with independent licensed providers through affiliated medical groups.

Does Found Health offer FDA-approved medications? Yes. The platform describes access to branded FDA-approved GLP-1 medications including Wegovy, Zepbound, Ozempic, Mounjaro, and others. Found Health also offers compounded GLP-1 options, which are not FDA-approved as finished products. The evaluating clinician determines which option is appropriate.

Does insurance cover the program? Found Health states that it accepts insurance in multiple states, with clinical care copays described as under $30 per visit for most covered members. GLP-1 medication coverage depends on your specific plan. The free insurance check provides personalized coverage details before enrollment. HSA and FSA payments are also described as accepted. Coverage varies — confirm benefits directly with your insurer.

What if a clinician determines you are not a candidate? Found Health's terms state that if you are medically disqualified from all treatment options, you are eligible for a full membership refund. If you are disqualified from a specific medication but eligible for alternatives, a refund does not apply.

Contact Information

Found Health provides the following support channels:

Email: support@joinfound.com

Address: Found Health, Inc., 215 NW 24th St, Suite 700, Miami, FL 33127

Subscription cancellation is available by contacting customer support at the email address above or through the cancellation feature in the app.

The Regulatory Environment Consumers Should Understand

The telehealth GLP-1 industry has been under increased regulatory scrutiny throughout early 2026. The FDA has signaled intent to take enforcement action against certain mass-marketed non-FDA-approved GLP-1 products and has drawn a clear distinction between mass-marketed compounded products and patient-specific compounding that may remain permissible in narrow circumstances.

Consumers evaluating any GLP-1 telehealth platform in 2026 — including Found Health — should look for the most current information about that platform's regulatory compliance, medication sourcing, and pharmacy partnerships before proceeding. The regulatory environment for compounded GLP-1 medications continues to evolve, and reviewing the FDA's current public guidance before making treatment decisions is worth the time.

Key Takeaways

Found Health operates as a telehealth platform facilitating access to GLP-1 and other weight loss medications through independent licensed clinicians and partner pharmacies. The platform describes access to FDA-approved branded GLP-1 medications alongside compounded options and non-GLP-1 medications — a wide range of medication options within a single telehealth program.

Found Health describes an insurance-first approach, accepting insurance in multiple states and offering a free GLP-1 insurance coverage check as part of its onboarding. For cash-pay consumers, compounded semaglutide is described at approximately $189 per month, with branded GLP-1 options available through manufacturer direct-to-consumer pricing partnerships.

The company reports that members lost an average of 12% body weight in one year based on data from users who tracked weight weekly for a year. These figures are based on self-reported data and individual results vary.

Compounded GLP-1 medications offered through the platform are not FDA-approved as finished products. The regulatory environment for compounded GLP-1 products has tightened significantly in 2026. Found Health's three-entity structure — platform, independent medical groups, and licensed pharmacies — is consistent with common telehealth models, and the company's terms make clear that Found itself does not prescribe medications.

If you have been researching your options and want to check whether your insurance covers GLP-1 medications through Found Health, you can start by viewing the current Found Health program offer (official Found page).

Disclaimers

Content and Medical Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The descriptions of potential benefits are not guarantees and are not a substitute for an individualized medical evaluation. GLP-1 medications discussed in this article are prescription medications that require evaluation by a licensed clinician. The information provided here does not replace the professional judgment of your healthcare provider.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. GLP-1 medications are not a substitute for prescribed medical treatment for any health condition. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting any new prescription treatment. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Compounded Medication Notice: Compounded GLP-1 medications discussed in this article are prepared by licensed pharmacies based on individual prescriptions. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared using active ingredients under the direction of a prescribing clinician. Unlike FDA-approved drugs, compounded medications have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are dispensed. The decision to use compounded medications is guided by the licensed provider's medical judgment.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, starting weight, consistency of use, dietary habits, physical activity levels, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Weight loss data referenced in this article is based on self-reported results and individual results may vary. Weight loss outcomes are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase or enrollment occurs through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the company's official website, terms of use, and general industry context.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, program structures, promotional offers, and terms mentioned were based on publicly available information at the time of publication (April 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Found Health website before making enrollment decisions.

Publisher Responsibility: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. The publisher does not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Found Health and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Insurance Coverage Note: Insurance coverage for GLP-1 medications varies by plan, carrier, and state. Found Health states that it accepts insurance in multiple states but not all plans or medications are covered. Always confirm benefits directly with your insurer. Some HSA and FSA plans may reimburse qualifying expenses; check your specific plan rules.

Regulatory Context Note: The regulatory environment for compounded GLP-1 medications has evolved significantly in 2026. The FDA has signaled increased enforcement regarding certain mass-marketed compounded GLP-1 products. Consumers should review the most current FDA guidance and discuss treatment options with their healthcare provider before making enrollment decisions.