Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Examines Late-Game Hesitation in NFL and NBA Athletes as a Performance Variable Under Review

Las Vegas, NV, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, founder of The RED Carpet Connection, LLC, is examining late-game hesitation—split-second delays in decision-making that can alter outcomes in the NFL and NBA—as a performance factor discussed within sports science and performance analysis.

Late-game scenarios are widely analyzed in professional sports. In end-of-game situations, small timing differences—such as a delayed pass, shot, or read—can change possession outcomes and scoring opportunities. These moments are typically evaluated through execution, play design, and defensive pressure.

Adams-Miller's work focuses on an additional layer: decision timing under cognitive load. Initial conversations are underway regarding how this approach may be evaluated within professional team settings.

"Athletes are required to process information rapidly under pressure," Adams-Miller said. "When multiple demands are present, even brief hesitation can affect how a play unfolds."

Research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has shown that extended mental exertion is associated with reduced decision quality. In professional sports, athletes often operate under simultaneous physical fatigue and cognitive demand, particularly in late-game conditions.

Referred to as her Precision Decision Recalibration approach, the model integrates applied neuroscience and behavioral pattern recognition to help athletes maintain clarity in high-pressure moments.

Traditional performance analysis in the NFL and NBA typically emphasizes physical execution, strategy, and opponent behavior. Adams-Miller's approach examines how internal processing—such as competing priorities or cognitive load—may interact with those external factors at the moment a decision is made.

Athletes have at times identified the correct play but delayed execution for a brief period before acting. These micro-delays are difficult to quantify in standard statistics but are visible in situational breakdowns.

Furthermore, across the NFL and NBA, late-game decision timing is being examined in film analysis as a distinct factor in performance evaluation, with coaches and performance staff reviewing how quickly athletes commit to reads in high-pressure situations and how those micro-delays influence consistency, execution, and role reliability over time.

"Hesitation is rarely about a lack of knowledge," Adams-Miller said. "Hesitation reflects how information is being processed in real time."

Professional athletes manage multiple concurrent demands, including gameplay responsibilities, contract considerations, media obligations, and public visibility. These factors can contribute to overall cognitive load, potentially influencing decision timing in high-pressure situations.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller has spent over three decades advising high-performance individuals across business, athletics, media, and public-facing roles.

She works in a private advisory capacity with select clients and may coordinate with existing performance and representation structures. Her work focuses on evaluating and refining decision processes in high-stakes environments.

Analysis of performance variables continues to evolve as teams and advisors examine factors that may contribute to consistency and execution, particularly in late-game scenarios where outcomes are most sensitive to timing.

About Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, PhD, MPH

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, PhD, MPH, is a neuroscience-driven executive advisor working with high-level leaders, professional athletes, and public figures to evaluate decision-making processes and performance under pressure. She has spent over three decades advising high-performance individuals across business, media, and public-facing roles, focusing on how clarity and timing influence outcomes in high-stakes environments.





About The RED Carpet Connection, LLC

The RED Carpet Connection, LLC, provides neuroscience-driven, highly confidential advisory services focused on decision clarity, strategic influence, and performance in high-stakes environments.

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For more information about TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, contact the company here:



The RED Carpet Connection, LLC

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, Ph.D.

+1-419-722-6931

AndreaAdamsMiller@TheREDCarpetConnection.com

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