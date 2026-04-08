Tech Entrepreneur Yanik Guillemette Announces Mentorship Initiative for Canadian Startup Founders Navigating Economic Headwinds





MONTREAL, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serial tech entrepreneur Yanik Guillemette today announced the launch of a new pro-bono mentorship initiative aimed at supporting early-stage Canadian startup founders. As the global economic landscape presents unprecedented challenges for emerging tech companies, Guillemette is stepping forward to share his extensive experience in scaling businesses, securing capital, and navigating complex regulatory environments.

This completely free and strictly confidential program is specifically designed for young entrepreneurs aged 16 to 30 who own a startup. The initiative aims to provide targeted support for those looking to validate their market, refine their product, or who are currently navigating troubled business environments.

With venture capital funding becoming highly selective and inflation impacting operational costs, young companies are facing significant hurdles. Drawing from his experience building high-growth companies and his stakes in ventures like Hikerkind, Bezel, and FranShares, Guillemette's initiative is designed to provide actionable guidance and strategic foresight. His own entrepreneurial journey—marked by both successes and costly mistakes—allows him to share concrete lessons on pitfalls to avoid, particularly during financial, legal, or regulatory crises.

"Building a technology company in Canada has never been more challenging, but it has also never been more important for our digital sovereignty," said Yanik Guillemette . "I’ve navigated the highs and lows of the tech sector, from e-commerce to HR technology. This initiative is about giving back to the ecosystem. I want to help founders avoid the common pitfalls and accelerate their path to profitability."

To make this mentorship as accessible and transparent as possible, the initiative will be heavily integrated with social media. Founders will have the opportunity to pitch their most pressing business challenges directly to Guillemette, who will select candidates for one-on-one virtual strategy sessions. Additionally, he will publicly share key takeaways, industry insights, and strategic frameworks while maintaining the strict confidentiality of the mentored startups.

Entrepreneurs seeking guidance and those wishing to participate in the program are encouraged to connect directly on social media. Follow Yanik Guillemette's analysis and updates on X (Twitter) to submit your startup's profile and join the ongoing conversation about Canadian innovation.

About Yanik Guillemette

Yanik Guillemette is a Canadian serial entrepreneur, tech CEO, and recognized voice in the North American digital economy. With a proven track record in building scalable technology platforms spanning e-commerce, artificial intelligence, global employee recognition, and HR automation, Guillemette is passionate about fostering innovation and empowering the next generation of tech leadership in Canada.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ffe1622-e7f6-4e61-8bff-27d4fed714d7