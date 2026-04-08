BTGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BTGO) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On January 22, 2026, BitGo conducted its initial public offering of approximately 11.8 million shares of Class A common stock priced at $18.00 per share. Then, on March 26, 2026, BitGo issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, BitGo reported a net loss of $14.8 million for 2025, compared to $156.6 million in net income for 2024. On this news, the price of BitGo shares declined by $1.43 per share, or approximately 16%, from $9.10 per share on March 26, 2026 to close at $7.67 on March 27, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired BitGo securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com