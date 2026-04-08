CAPITALE HOSTS 750 GUESTS FOR THE NEXT STEP’S 10-YEAR GALA, RAISING $500,000 TO SUPPORT ISRAEL MEDICAL FUND CENTER

New York, NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set beneath Capitale’s soaring 65-foot ceilings, the evening brought together leaders from across philanthropy, business, and the global Jewish community to celebrate a decade of impact while looking ahead to a transformative next chapter.

Photo Courtesy of Israel Medical Fund

From the moment guests entered the landmark Beaux-Arts space, the tone was set for an experience that was both deeply emotional and visually striking—an environment where storytelling, connection, and celebration unfolded seamlessly within one of New York City’s most architecturally significant interiors.

Originally built in 1893 as the Bowery Savings Bank, Capitale’s historic grandeur provided a powerful backdrop for an evening centered on resilience and forward momentum. The venue’s scale and intimacy allowed for a dynamic program that moved effortlessly between heartfelt storytelling, recognition, and community celebration.

The gala honored Stephen and Vered Shamosh; Dr. Avishai and Elisheva Neuman; Margalit Alnatan; Matthew Rich; Isaac Maleh; and Chaya Iflah, each recognized for their contributions to advancing The Next Step’s mission.

Photo Courtesy of Israel Medical Fund

Emceed by Managing Director David Farhi, the evening captured the spirit of the organization and the community it serves. “Seeing hundreds of people come out on a Monday night to support a community that has faced setback after setback was incredibly moving,” Farhi shared, reinforcing the collective strength that defines The Next Step’s global network.

Throughout the evening, personal stories brought the mission to life. Speakers, including Natalie Zadok, Margalit Alnatan, and Isaac Maleh, reflected on recovery, perseverance, and the transformative role of community, moments that resonated deeply within the room and underscored the importance of the work being supported.

At the center of the evening was a shared goal: supporting the launch of The Next Step Empowerment Center, a 6,500-square-foot facility set to open in Spring 2026. The center will serve as a national hub for amputees in Israel, bringing rehabilitation, mental health support, fitness, and community programming together under one roof.

Planned features include advanced physical therapy facilities, adaptive fitness training spaces, mental health offices, and open environments designed to encourage movement, independence, and connection. The center will also house The Next Step’s flagship programs, Walk Again, Run Again, and Live Again, guiding individuals from recovery through full reintegration into everyday life.

“The center represents both mental and physical empowerment,” said Tzachi Liebovich, director of The Next Step Israel, highlighting the organization’s commitment to redefining what recovery looks like for amputees.

The evening reinforced Capitale’s role as more than a venue; it is a space where New York’s most significant cultural, philanthropic, and social moments come to life.

“Hosting an event like The Next Step Gala speaks to what Capitale represents at its core,” said Ilya Zavolun, proprietor of the venue. “It’s not just about scale or beauty, it’s about creating a setting where stories can be shared, communities can come together, and real impact can happen.”

From high-profile galas and nonprofit fundraisers to premieres, fashion events, and private celebrations, Capitale continues to serve as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to create experiences that resonate far beyond the room.

Since its founding, The Next Step has become the leading organization supporting amputees in Israel and beyond, providing not only rehabilitation and resources but a sense of belonging and shared understanding.

Built on a model of “amputees helping amputees,” the organization has grown rapidly, expanding its reach across Israel and into Jewish communities worldwide. Its programs address not only physical recovery, but emotional resilience, family support, and long-term independence.

As the evening concluded beneath Capitale’s historic dome, one message remained clear: this was not just a celebration of what has been accomplished, but a collective commitment to what comes next.

ABOUT CAPITALE

Located at 130 Bowery in Manhattan, Capitale is one of New York City’s most iconic and sought-after event venues. Originally built in 1893 as the Bowery Savings Bank, the landmark space features a grand domed ceiling, marble columns, and one of the most architecturally significant interiors in the city.

Today, Capitale operates as a premier full-service venue hosting a wide range of high-profile events, including charity galas, film premieres, Broadway celebrations, fashion shows, corporate gatherings, and private events. Known for its scale, versatility, and timeless design, Capitale provides a setting where history and modern experience converge.

For event inquiries, please visit www.capitaleny.com.

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