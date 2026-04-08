UMH PROPERTIES, INC. HONORED WITH MANUFACTURED HOUSING INSTITUTE’S COMMUNITY OPERATOR OF THE YEAR, LEADERSHIP IN SUSTAINABILITY AND LAND-LEASE COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR AWARDS

FREEHOLD, NJ, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, is pleased to announce that on April 8, 2026, UMH was named Manufactured Housing Institute's Community Operator of the Year. In addition, UMH won the Manufactured Housing Institute's Leadership in Sustainability Award and Land-Lease Community of the Year Award given to Saddle Creek, located in Dothan, Alabama.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “UMH is proud to receive these awards. We have built an operating platform that delivers exceptional results year after year. We continue to acquire, improve, and expand our communities which increases access to quality affordable housing in each market that we serve. I would like to thank our managers, maintenance staff, regional managers, vice presidents, directors and officers and all other staff members for our outstanding achievements.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 145 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 27,100 developed homesites, of which 11,200 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 145 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, and one community in Pennsylvania, containing 113 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint ventures with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

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