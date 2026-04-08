Goodfellow Reports its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2026

 | Source: Goodfellow Inc. Goodfellow Inc.

DELSON, Quebec, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2026.

For the three months ended February 28, 2026, Goodfellow reported a net loss of $3.1 million or $0.38 per share compared to a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $108.7 million compared to $111.2 million last year.

First quarter results reflect a resilient performance relative to extremely challenging market conditions. An excessively cold winter set against a backdrop of continued economic uncertainty, elevated interest rates and high household debt levels have compromised consumer confidence. Tariff concerns weighed on construction activity and customer demand, particularly in Central Canada. Goodfellow leveraged its diversified product offering, disciplined inventory management and strong customer relationships to navigate margin pressures and regional disparities. The Company anticipates continued market uncertainty, with Q2 seasonal demand offering some support in achieving critical sales volumes. In this environment, Goodfellow remains focused on operational discipline, margin management and capturing opportunities in value-added and infrastructure-driven segments as market conditions evolve.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 
For the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025 
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited		 
   
 February 28
2026

February 28
2025
(Restated)1
 $$
   
Sales108,729 111,180 
Expenses  
Cost of goods sold90,235 91,700 
Selling, administrative and general expenses22,007 21,832 
Net financial costs837 786 
 113,079 114,318 
   
Loss before income taxes(4,350)(3,138)
   
Income taxes(1,218)(878)
   
Total comprehensive loss(3,132)(2,260)
   
Net loss  
-per share –Basic(0.38)(0.27)
-per share –Diluted(0.36)(0.27)


1 In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company corrected an error in presentation for certain production related expenses that were recognized as selling, administrative and general expenses and recording them to cost of goods sold (with no impact to any associated subtotals or totals). The comparative financial information for the first quarter 2025 has been restated for this presentation adjustment. The impact was a decrease to selling, administrative and general expenses for $5,987, with a corresponding increase to cost of goods sold. This presentation adjustment has no impact on earnings before income taxes or net earnings. The presentation adjustment also had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in shareholders equity.

GOODFELLOW INC.   
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position   
(in thousands of dollars)   
Unaudited

   
 As atAs atAs at
 February 28
2026		November 30
2025		February 28
2025
 $$$
Assets   
Current Assets   
Cash4,1173,7674,237
Trade and other receivables64,21455,47169,995
Income taxes receivable3,3571,3607,513
Inventories165,175144,484158,879
Prepaid expenses5,2313,1684,051
Total Current Assets242,094208,250244,675
    
Non-Current Assets   
Property, plant and equipment42,21842,62543,552
Intangible assets309381751
Right-of-use assets18,39419,30420,863
Defined benefit plan asset21,54021,73921,747
Deferred income taxes-744-
Other assets1,9361,8751,327
Total Non-Current Assets84,39786,66888,240
Total Assets326,491294,918332,915
    
Liabilities   
Current Liabilities   
Bank indebtedness44,48817,56442,385
Trade and other payables52,04142,62955,494
Provision625624818
Dividends payable1,249-2,105
Current portion of lease liabilities6,4156,4856,418
Total Current Liabilities104,81867,302107,220
    
Non-Current Liabilities   
Lease liabilities13,73914,55115,985
Deferred income taxes4,6925,4368,303
Total Non-Current Liabilities18,43119,98724,288
Total Liabilities123,24987,289131,508
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Share capital9,1679,1849,271
Retained earnings194,075198,445192,136
 203,242207,629201,407
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity326,491294,918332,915


GOODFELLOW INC.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
For the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025 
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

  
 February 28
2026		February 28
2025
 $$
Operating Activities  
Net loss(3,132)(2,260)
Adjustments for:  
Depreciation and amortization of:  
Property, plant and equipment1,213 1,262 
Intangible assets150 145 
Right-of-use assets1,489 1,495 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(10)(6)
Provision1 (112)
Income taxes(1,218)(878)
Interest expense321 239 
Interest on lease liabilities330 341 
Funding in excess of pension plan expense199 178 
Share-based compensation317 - 
Other(53)(58)
 (393)346 
   
Changes in non-cash working capital items(22,207)(34,562)
Interest paid(672)(545)
Income taxes paid(779)(1)
 (23,658)(35,108)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities(24,051)(34,762)
   
Financing Activities  
Net increase in bank loans2,000 4,000 
Net increase in CORRA loans23,000 24,000 
Payment of lease liabilities(1,480)(1,435)
Redemption of shares(179)(436)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities23,341 26,129 
   
Investing Activities  
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(806)(931)
Acquisition of intangible assets(78)- 
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment10 6 
Other assets10 9 
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities(864)(916)
   
Net decrease in cash(1,574)(9,549)
Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period3,203 (599)
Cash (bank indebtedness), end of period1,629 (10,148)
   
Cash position is comprised of:  
Cash4,117 4,237 
Bank overdraft(2,488)(14,385)
 1,629 (10,148)


GOODFELLOW INC.   
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity   
For the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025   
(in thousands of dollars)   
Unaudited   
    
 Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
 $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 20249,309 196,899 206,208 
    
Net loss- (2,260)(2,260)
    
Total comprehensive loss- (2,260)(2,260)
    
Dividend- (2,105)(2,105)
Redemption of Shares(38)(398)(436)
    
Balance as at February 28, 20259,271 192,136 201,407 
    
    
Balance as at November 30, 20259,184 198,445 207,629 
    
Net loss- (3,132)(3,132)
    
Total comprehensive loss- (3,132)(3,132)
    
Dividend- (1,249)(1,249)
Share-Based compensation- 173 173 
Redemption of Shares(17)(162)(179)
    
Balance as at February 28, 20269,167 194,075 203,242 


From: Goodfellow Inc.
  Patrick Goodfellow
  President and CEO
  T: 450 635-6511
  F: 450 635-3730
  info@goodfellowinc.com

Tags

Goodfellow Quarterly Q1 Trimestre

Related Links

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading