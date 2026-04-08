Goodfellow Reports its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2026

DELSON, Quebec, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2026.

For the three months ended February 28, 2026, Goodfellow reported a net loss of $3.1 million or $0.38 per share compared to a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $108.7 million compared to $111.2 million last year.

First quarter results reflect a resilient performance relative to extremely challenging market conditions. An excessively cold winter set against a backdrop of continued economic uncertainty, elevated interest rates and high household debt levels have compromised consumer confidence. Tariff concerns weighed on construction activity and customer demand, particularly in Central Canada. Goodfellow leveraged its diversified product offering, disciplined inventory management and strong customer relationships to navigate margin pressures and regional disparities. The Company anticipates continued market uncertainty, with Q2 seasonal demand offering some support in achieving critical sales volumes. In this environment, Goodfellow remains focused on operational discipline, margin management and capturing opportunities in value-added and infrastructure-driven segments as market conditions evolve.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited February 28

2026



February 28

2025

(Restated)1 $ $ Sales 108,729 111,180 Expenses Cost of goods sold 90,235 91,700 Selling, administrative and general expenses 22,007 21,832 Net financial costs 837 786 113,079 114,318 Loss before income taxes (4,350 ) (3,138 ) Income taxes (1,218 ) (878 ) Total comprehensive loss (3,132 ) (2,260 ) Net loss -per share –Basic (0.38 ) (0.27 ) -per share –Diluted (0.36 ) (0.27 )



1 In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company corrected an error in presentation for certain production related expenses that were recognized as selling, administrative and general expenses and recording them to cost of goods sold (with no impact to any associated subtotals or totals). The comparative financial information for the first quarter 2025 has been restated for this presentation adjustment. The impact was a decrease to selling, administrative and general expenses for $5,987, with a corresponding increase to cost of goods sold. This presentation adjustment has no impact on earnings before income taxes or net earnings. The presentation adjustment also had no impact on the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in shareholders equity.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited



As at As at As at February 28

2026 November 30

2025 February 28

2025 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 4,117 3,767 4,237 Trade and other receivables 64,214 55,471 69,995 Income taxes receivable 3,357 1,360 7,513 Inventories 165,175 144,484 158,879 Prepaid expenses 5,231 3,168 4,051 Total Current Assets 242,094 208,250 244,675 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 42,218 42,625 43,552 Intangible assets 309 381 751 Right-of-use assets 18,394 19,304 20,863 Defined benefit plan asset 21,540 21,739 21,747 Deferred income taxes - 744 - Other assets 1,936 1,875 1,327 Total Non-Current Assets 84,397 86,668 88,240 Total Assets 326,491 294,918 332,915 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 44,488 17,564 42,385 Trade and other payables 52,041 42,629 55,494 Provision 625 624 818 Dividends payable 1,249 - 2,105 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,415 6,485 6,418 Total Current Liabilities 104,818 67,302 107,220 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 13,739 14,551 15,985 Deferred income taxes 4,692 5,436 8,303 Total Non-Current Liabilities 18,431 19,987 24,288 Total Liabilities 123,249 87,289 131,508 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,167 9,184 9,271 Retained earnings 194,075 198,445 192,136 203,242 207,629 201,407 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 326,491 294,918 332,915





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



February 28

2026 February 28

2025 $ $ Operating Activities Net loss (3,132 ) (2,260 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 1,213 1,262 Intangible assets 150 145 Right-of-use assets 1,489 1,495 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (10 ) (6 ) Provision 1 (112 ) Income taxes (1,218 ) (878 ) Interest expense 321 239 Interest on lease liabilities 330 341 Funding in excess of pension plan expense 199 178 Share-based compensation 317 - Other (53 ) (58 ) (393 ) 346 Changes in non-cash working capital items (22,207 ) (34,562 ) Interest paid (672 ) (545 ) Income taxes paid (779 ) (1 ) (23,658 ) (35,108 ) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (24,051 ) (34,762 ) Financing Activities Net increase in bank loans 2,000 4,000 Net increase in CORRA loans 23,000 24,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,480 ) (1,435 ) Redemption of shares (179 ) (436 ) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 23,341 26,129 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (806 ) (931 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (78 ) - Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 10 6 Other assets 10 9 Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (864 ) (916 ) Net decrease in cash (1,574 ) (9,549 ) Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of period 3,203 (599 ) Cash (bank indebtedness), end of period 1,629 (10,148 ) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 4,117 4,237 Bank overdraft (2,488 ) (14,385 ) 1,629 (10,148 )





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the three months ended February 28, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309 196,899 206,208 Net loss - (2,260 ) (2,260 ) Total comprehensive loss - (2,260 ) (2,260 ) Dividend - (2,105 ) (2,105 ) Redemption of Shares (38 ) (398 ) (436 ) Balance as at February 28, 2025 9,271 192,136 201,407 Balance as at November 30, 2025 9,184 198,445 207,629 Net loss - (3,132 ) (3,132 ) Total comprehensive loss - (3,132 ) (3,132 ) Dividend - (1,249 ) (1,249 ) Share-Based compensation - 173 173 Redemption of Shares (17 ) (162 ) (179 ) Balance as at February 28, 2026 9,167 194,075 203,242



