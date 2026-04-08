Telix Strengthens Board with Additional Director Appointments

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”) today announces two additional Non-Executive Director (NED) appointments, effective May 11, 20261, as part of Board expansion and succession planning:

Maria Rivas, MD is an experienced public company board director and S&P 100 senior pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years’ experience in late-stage clinical development, commercialization and governance leadership. Dr. Rivas currently serves on the board of directors of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: COO), a medical technology company, and also served as an independent director for Medidata from 2018-2019 until its successful merger with Dassault Systèmes.



Dr. Rivas spent over 25 years in healthcare developing and commercializing medical devices and pharmaceutical products across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, rare diseases and neurosciences, most recently as Chief Medical Officer at Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE). She has managed global operations of several thousand data scientists, healthcare experts and field staff, and overseen the launch of multiple blockbuster medical products. Dr. Rivas holds a B.A. in Biochemistry from Brandeis University and an MD from Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. She completed residency training in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Endocrinology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

William (Bill) Jellison is a public company director and corporate finance leader with over 30 years’ experience, including audit committee leadership in large, regulated operating environments. He currently serves on the board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), Solenis LLC, and Young Innovations, Inc., and until recently served as a director of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI).



During his executive career, Mr. Jellison most recently served as Vice President and CFO of Stryker Corporation, overseeing international finance, SEC reporting, mergers and acquisitions, and capital allocation. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Hope College.

Telix Interim Chair, Dr. Mark Nelson, commented on the appointments, “We are delighted to welcome Maria and Bill, highly accomplished Non-Executive Directors whose collective experience in U.S. public company governance, financial oversight and clinical leadership will significantly enhance the Board’s capability. Along with the recent addition of David Gill, these appointments are well aligned with Telix’s evolution as a dual-listed, global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals with the goal of addressing significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne (Australia) with international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland) and Japan. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Telix Investor Relations (Global)



Ms. Kyahn Williamson

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate

Communications

kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com Telix Investor Relations (Australia)



Ms. Charlene Jaw

Associate Director Investor

Relations

charlene.jaw@telixpharma.com Telix Investor Relations (U.S.)



Ms. Annie Kasparian

Director Investor Relations and

Corporate Communications

annie.kasparian@telixpharma.com

Media Contact

Eliza Schleifstein

917.763.8106 (Mobile)

Eliza@schleifsteinpr.com

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Board of Directors.

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You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.

The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.

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1 Subject to grant of Australian Director Identification numbers.