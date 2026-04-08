Tuurny Deploys Physical AI to Address U.S. RAM Shortage and Reduce Export of Rare Earth-Rich E-Waste

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuurny, a San Francisco-based physical AI startup, today announced the successful deployment of its proprietary robotic system designed to address a growing supply chain gap in the semiconductor industry by harvesting high-quality RAM integrated circuits (ICs) from domestic electronic waste.



Tuurny

As global semiconductor leaders such as Micron and Samsung continue reallocating production capacity toward high-performance AI data centers, downstream manufacturers particularly PCB and consumer electronics companies are experiencing a critical shortage of essential RAM components. Tuurny’s solution introduces a new, onshore supply channel by recovering reusable memory chips directly from discarded electronics.

At the core of this innovation is Nantul, Tuurny’s newly completed robotic cell, which integrates advanced computer vision with precision robotics. The system autonomously identifies, thermally processes, and extracts up to 300 intact RAM ICs per cell, per hour delivering scalable, high-throughput component recovery without manual intervention.



RAM IC Removed by Tuurny’s robot system fully autonomously

The deployment comes at a time of increasing urgency for alternative hardware supply chains. Tuurny has already secured its first six-figure commercial contract, validating both demand and the economic viability of its approach.

While RAM IC recovery serves as the company’s initial entry point, Tuurny’s technology is designed to be fully component-agnostic. Unlike traditional fixed tooling systems, Nantul operates on a software-defined extraction model, enabling real-time adaptability. The system can be updated over-the-air to target a wide range of high-value components, including copper coils, palladium-rich RF shielding, and specialized processors depending on market demand.



Computer Vision Development - Tuurny

“Our immediate priority is helping consumer electronics manufacturers navigate the current memory shortage, but RAM is only the beginning,” said Sina Ghashghaei, Founder of Tuurny. “Because our robots dynamically interpret board layouts, we can rapidly reprogram them to extract the most supply-constrained or strategically valuable components. This positions Tuurny not just as a recycling technology company, but as an agile, onshore strategic reserve for critical materials.”

Currently, the majority of U.S. electronic waste is exported to developing nations due to the high cost of domestic manual disassembly. This results in the loss of valuable rare earth elements and critical minerals. Tuurny’s autonomous system fundamentally alters this equation by transforming a historically unprofitable process into a scalable, software-driven operation.

By automating PCB depopulation, Tuurny significantly reduces extraction costs while improving precision and throughput. This enables economically viable recovery of critical materials within the United States, reducing dependence on overseas processing and resource-intensive mining operations. The approach not only strengthens supply chain resilience but also lowers environmental impact by minimizing water usage and upfront capital requirements associated with traditional mining.

With early commercial traction secured, Tuurny is now focused on scaling its robotic deployment to meet accelerating demand and support the development of a localized, circular supply chain for critical electronic components and minerals.

In addition, Tuurny has just signed a six-figure deal with Areera, a UK company that processes 1,500 metric tons of TVs per month.

About Tuurny

Tuurny is a San Francisco-based physical AI and robotics company transforming the global e-waste supply chain. Through the development of autonomous, software-defined robotic systems capable of precision PCB depopulation, Tuurny enables sustainable, onshore recovery of high-value electronic components while reducing the carbon footprint of critical mineral sourcing.

Media Contact

Sina Ghashghaei

Founder, Tuurny

sina@tuurny.com

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