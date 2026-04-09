COCO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COCO) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On March 26, 2025, NINGI Research published a report alleging that Vita Coco had misled investors about its growth and operations. According to the report, the Company was close to losing a contract with Costco that accounted for about 25% of its sales. The report also claims that Vita Coco is facing internal operational issues including supply chain mismanagement, related-party transactions, and poor performance outside of its core coconut water business. On this news, the price of Vita Coco shares declined by $3.90 per share, or approximately 11%, from $35.45 per share on March 25, 2025 to close at $31.55 on March 26, 2025.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vita Coco securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com