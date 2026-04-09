MEDP Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action lawsuit Filed Against Medpace Holdings Inc.

SAN DIEGO, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) securities between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026. Medpace is a clinical contract research organization (CRO) focused on providing scientifically driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) Misled Investors Regarding its Expected Book-to-Bill Ratio

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Medpace's expected book-to-bill ratio for the fourth quarter 2025. Defendants' statements, among other things, portrayed an overly optimistic book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 throughout the Company's fiscal year. Particularly, Medpace continuously made statements during earnings calls focused on the Company's anticipated book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 during the second half of fiscal year 2025. Defendants continuously touted "well-behaved" cancellation rates and made clear that cancellations were not caused by weak business or a weak funding environment, providing investors with overly positive growth expectations that could not maintain the projected 1.15 book-to-bill ratio.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 9, 2026, Medpace announced its fourth quarter 2025 book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, well below the guidance of 1.15. On this news, the price of Medpace's common stock fell from $530.35 per share on February 9, 2026 to $446.05 per share on February 10, 2026, a decline of more than 15.9%.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Medpace Holdings Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by June 8, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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