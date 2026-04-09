Bitget Wallet Brings Self-Custodial Crypto Payments to APAC QR Networks

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has expanded its QR payment capabilities across Asia-Pacific, allowing users to pay from a self-custodial wallet by scanning supported local merchant QR codes across one of the world's most established QR payment regions. The rollout positions Bitget Wallet as the first self-custodial wallet to offer crypto QR payments at APAC scale, serving both local spending and cross-border travel use cases.

The expansion builds on Bitget Wallet's broader push to make crypto more usable in everyday commerce. "APAC is one of the clearest places where crypto payments can fit into existing consumer habits," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "QR payments are already part of daily life across the region. By connecting self-custodied assets and stablecoins to that payment experience, we are making crypto more practical for real-world use."

Users can pay directly with USDT and USDC across more than 10 blockchains, including Solana, BNB Chain, and Ethereum, while merchants continue to receive settlement through local payment rails. Designed for both residents and international travelers, the feature enables stablecoin payments in offline retail settings without manual off-ramping or reliance on bank cards. Bitget Wallet plans to expand support beyond stablecoins over time, with more than 1,000 tokens expected to become eligible for payment. To coincide with the APAC expansion, the company is also launching a QR payment rewards campaign, with users able to receive random token rewards after completing eligible QR payment transactions.

The feature is built around familiar consumer behaviors in APAC, where scanning to pay is already common for everything from meals and groceries to transport and travel-related purchases. According to Worldpay, digital wallets accounted for 38% of global point-of-sale spend in 2024, while in APAC they represented 59% of POS transaction value and were the leading online payment method in eight of the 14 APAC markets it tracks. Industry estimates also show that Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 60% of global QR payment activity in 2025. Global QR payment values are projected to rise from $5.4 trillion in 2025 to more than $8 trillion by 2029, with Asia expected to remain the leading region for adoption and regional QR payment volumes projected to grow by 300% over the same period.

The rollout also builds on the Onchain Payments Matrix , the payment infrastructure powering Bitget Wallet, which is designed to connect blockchains, wallets, banks, and regional payment rails into a unified system. Through the Matrix, Bitget Wallet is expanding QR payments alongside cards, bank transfers, and merchant settlement infrastructure, positioning the APAC rollout as part of a wider effort to make self-custodial crypto payments usable across everyday commerce.

Users can visit Bitget Wallet's website and official channels for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.



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