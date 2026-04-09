Global Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Size/Share Worth USD 10.14 Billion by 2035 at a 7.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Disc Stack Separators (Self-Cleaning and Manual Discharge), Decanter Centrifuges (2-Phase and 3-Phase), Tubular Bowl Centrifuges, Basket Centrifuges, Other Types (Nozzle Centrifuges, Scroll Centrifuges)), By Application (Liquid-Solid Separation, Liquid-Liquid Separation, Liquid-Liquid-Solid Separation (Three-Phase), Clarification, Other Applications (Concentration, Washing)), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage (Dairy, Edible Oils, Beverages, Starch), Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Oil & Gas (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Chemical Processing, Wastewater Treatment & Environmental, Marine (Fuel Oil Treatment, Bilge Water), Other Industries (Mining, Pulp & Paper)), By Operation Mode (Continuous, Batch), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market was valued at approximately USD 4.62 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.01 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 10.14 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Revenue and Trends

Centrifugal high-speed separators market worldwide includes state-of-the-art separation apparatus, including disc-stack centrifuges, decanter centrifuges, tubular centrifuges, and basket centrifuges as well as solid-bowl centrifuges that are utilized in clarifying liquids and separating solids and liquids and emulsions in dairy, beverage, edible oil, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. The world centrifugal high-speed separators market is rising steadily due to the increasing demand for efficient processing in the food and beverage and biopharma markets, the increased generation of plant-based alternatives, high hygienic and performance standards, the proliferation of automation in industries, and more resource-efficient systems across the world.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the centrifugal high-speed separators market?

The surge in demand for high-throughput separation solutions in dairy processing and drink clarification has increased adoption, driven by the growing global demand for milk products, beverages, and edible oils, as well as the need for waste reduction and product purity. The industry reports indicate that the food and beverage industry is leading in application and increasing volumes are compelling equipment upgrades to enhance yield and compliance. With the increased demand for processed foods owing to urbanization and health trends, processors are now in search of high capacity separators that are small in size to deal with various feedstocks effectively.

The technological innovations have also presented direct-drive motors to consume less energy, built-in water-saving units, modular skids to install with ease and AI-optimized controls for predictive maintenance to enhance its operational performance, sustainability, and footprint. Other motivating factors are an increased interest in precision fermentation and bioprocessing, better access to hygienic, GMP-compliant designs, government regulations and incentives on food safety and conservation of resources in both the developed and emerging markets.

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, disc-stack centrifuges controlled the largest portion of high-speed separator centrifugal centrifuges due to the demand for high levels of clarification efficiency in dairy, beverage, and edible oil refining purposes. They are needed for continuous operation, fine particle separation, and high throughput with vigorous growth largely based on new developments in self-cleaning mechanisms and compact designs (widely seen by processors as critical in increasing productivity and reducing downtime in high volume food lines).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales by manufacturers occupy the greatest market share and serve as the major channel for customized settings, technical support, and installation services. These channels offer experienced-type process integration advice, validation and custom functionality to food processors, biopharma companies and chemical plants with regulated, high-precision separating requirements and are favored by the industrial sector managing regulated, high precision workflow processes.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators market forward?

What are the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market serves?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The market for centrifugal high-speed separators is booming in the Asia Pacific since the region has booming food and beverage industries, large-scale production of dairy and edible oils in states such as China and India, a high rate of industrialization and low-cost manufacturing regions. The area has the advantage of large volumes of consumption, government funding of food processing infrastructure and adaptive early separation technology leading to ongoing innovation and the growth of capacity.

In the same breath, North America is also showing high market growth in high-speed centrifugal separators, which is attributed to high-quality biopharma and plant-based protein industries, strict FDA industry standards, a high level of R&D, and sustainable processing. The United States is one of the countries enjoying the high-quality applications in precision fermentation, the first innovations, and renovations in the already existing plants among the industry participants and efficiency requirements.

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Browse the full “Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Disc Stack Separators (Self-Cleaning and Manual Discharge), Decanter Centrifuges (2-Phase and 3-Phase), Tubular Bowl Centrifuges, Basket Centrifuges, Other Types (Nozzle Centrifuges, Scroll Centrifuges)), By Application (Liquid-Solid Separation, Liquid-Liquid Separation, Liquid-Liquid-Solid Separation (Three-Phase), Clarification, Other Applications (Concentration, Washing)), By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage (Dairy, Edible Oils, Beverages, Starch), Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Oil & Gas (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Chemical Processing, Wastewater Treatment & Environmental, Marine (Fuel Oil Treatment, Bilge Water), Other Industries (Mining, Pulp & Paper)), By Operation Mode (Continuous, Batch), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/centrifugal-high-speed-separators-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 5.01 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 10.14 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.62 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.3% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Operation Mode and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In September 2025: GEA unveiled a new generation separator, the GSI 260 skid, which is equipment for the beverage industry with direct drive, modular design, and a built-in Water Saving Unit to reduce resource usage and enhance efficiency in clarification processes.

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List of the prominent players in the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market:

Alfa Laval AB

GEA Group AG

Andritz AG

Flottweg SE

Pieralisi Group

Tomoe Engineering Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd.

IHI Corporation

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies

Hiller GmbH

Rousselet Robatel

Others

The Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Disc Stack Separators (Self-Cleaning and Manual Discharge)

Decanter Centrifuges (2-Phase and 3-Phase)

Tubular Bowl Centrifuges

Basket Centrifuges

Other Types (Nozzle Centrifuges, Scroll Centrifuges)

By Application

Liquid-Solid Separation

Liquid-Liquid Separation

Liquid-Liquid-Solid Separation (Three-Phase)

Clarification

Other Applications (Concentration, Washing)

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage (Dairy, Edible Oils, Beverages, Starch)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Oil & Gas (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

Chemical Processing

Wastewater Treatment & Environmental

Marine (Fuel Oil Treatment, Bilge Water)

Other Industries (Mining, Pulp & Paper)

By Operation Mode

Continuous

Batch

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Centrifugal High-Speed Separators market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Report

The Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Centrifugal High-Speed Separators The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Centrifugal High-Speed Separators Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

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The study provides a thorough overview of the global Centrifugal High-Speed Separators market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

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Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Centrifugal High-Speed Separators market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

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Participants and stakeholders worldwide Centrifugal High-Speed Separators market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Centrifugal High-Speed Separators industry.

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