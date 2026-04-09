Idorsia welcomes Amer Joseph as new Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Clinical Development

Idorsia thanks Alberto Gimona – most recently Head of Global Clinical Development and Medical Affairs – and wishes him all the best for a well-deserved retirement

Amer Joseph joins Idorsia as EVP, Chief Medical Officer & Head of Global Clinical Development, becoming a member of the Idorsia Executive Committee

Allschwil, Switzerland – April 9, 2026

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) announces the appointment of Dr Amer Joseph as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) & Head of Global Clinical Development, effective May 1, 2026. He succeeds Dr Alberto Gimona, who is retiring.

Amer is an accomplished clinical development leader with a strong track record of delivering regulatory filings, executing mid‑ and late‑stage global clinical development programs, building high‑performing teams, and driving operational excellence with clarity, discipline and speed. His leadership – rooted in scientific rigor, curiosity, and a strong sense of ownership – reflects Idorsia’s culture of innovation, agility, and purposeful execution.

As CMO & Head of Global Clinical Development, Amer will lead global clinical strategy and execution across all therapeutic areas, as well as ensure medical governance, helping to advance Idorsia’s pipeline and shape the company’s scientific and medical direction.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chairman and interim CEO of Idorsia commented:

“I’m delighted to welcome Amer to Idorsia. His breadth of clinical development experience, passion for advancing science, collaborative leadership style, and energetic, open approach make him an outstanding addition to our organization. Amer brings exactly the vision, discipline, and patient-focused mindset we need as we sharpen our scientific priorities and accelerate progress on our most promising assets. I’m confident he will strengthen our ability to deliver meaningful medicines to patients.”

Amer Joseph, MD, commented:

“I am truly excited to be joining Idorsia. The company has a remarkable scientific legacy, a strong culture of innovation, and a broad pipeline with real potential to make a difference in the lives of millions of patients. I look forward to working with the leadership team, and the talented teams across the company to advance our medicines with scientific rigor and a deep sense of purpose.”

Thanking Alberto Gimona

Idorsia extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Alberto Gimona, who retires after years of dedicated service and leadership at Idorsia, most recently as Head of Global Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. Alberto has played a pivotal role in building and guiding Idorsia’s development capabilities and advancing key clinical programs. The company thanks him warmly for his invaluable contributions and wishes him the very best for his retirement.

Jean-Paul concluded:

“I also want to sincerely thank Alberto for his leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to science throughout his years at Idorsia. He has supported our assets and our teams over many years and leaves an amazing legacy of drugs that have made a real difference to so many people over his career. We wish him a very happy and fulfilling retirement.”

About Dr Amer Joseph

Amer joins Idorsia from Chiesi Group, where he most recently served as Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development, leading a global organization spanning clinical development, clinical operations, biometrics, real-world evidence, and digital health. He delivered late‑stage development programs in respiratory, neonatology, cardiovascular and rare diseases, launched three products in 2023, and drove multiple FDA and EMA approvals.

Previously, Amer spent over nine years at Bayer, holding global leadership roles in cardiology and nephrology. He played a pivotal role in developing the blockbuster cardio-renal franchise finerenone, leading Phase 2 and Phase 3 programs involving 13,000 patients across 48 countries and steering global health authority interactions. He also gained rare disease experience at GSK, providing clinical leadership for programs in transthyretin amyloidosis.

Amer began his career as a clinician in the United Kingdom, working in leading London hospitals including the London Chest Hospital, St Bartholomew’s, and the Royal London Hospital. He has a deep expertise across the heart-kidney-metabolic axis, strong engagement with global and US key opinion leaders, and considerable experience collaborating with commercial and medical affairs to shape differentiated clinical strategies.

He has authored over 40 peer‑reviewed publications in top‑tier journals such as NEJM, JAMA, Circulation, European Heart Journal, and JACC, and has contributed to numerous due diligences and business development processes across rare disease, cardiovascular and renal assets.

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines to help more patients. To achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

For further information, please contact:

Investor & Media Relations

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com – media.relations@idorsia.com – www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intend”, "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs, business development activities and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

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