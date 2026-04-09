Strong performance in 2025, driven by operational excellence and market momentum

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 9, 2026: gategroup Holding AG (“gategroup”) today publishes the Annual Report for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.

For the period, the company generated revenues of EUR 5.61 billion (2024: EUR 5.47 billion), with EBITDA reaching EUR 467 million (2024: EUR 410 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 8.3 percent (2024: 7.5 percent). Net debt/ EBITDA stood at 3.25x (2024: 3.74x) and gross capital expenditures for the period amounted to EUR 88 million (2024: EUR 72 million)1.

Strategic Evolution and Future Growth

Building on the momentum of its successful business transformation, gategroup has launched IGNITE 2030: a comprehensive strategic roadmap designed to leverage the company’s global scale to deliver a premium customer experience and industry-leading productivity. The strategy is based on three core pillars: extending global market leadership, strengthening resilience through innovation, and driving profitable, sustainable growth.

Christoph Schmitz, CEO of gategroup, stated: "I am incredibly proud of our global team, whose dedication has driven a year of record growth and operational excellence. Our strong 2025 performance reflects the inherent resilience of our business model. Having reached these key financial milestones, we have built a powerful launchpad for IGNITE 2030. This strategy leverages our global footprint to deliver innovative culinary and retail solutions for our customers. We enter 2026 in a position of strength, ready to execute our strategic roadmap that will shape the future of travel catering and onboard retail.”

Financial Reporting and Capital Structure

Effective with the 2025 reporting cycle, gategroup has transitioned its reporting currency from Swiss Francs (CHF) to Euros (EUR). This change better aligns the company’s financial presentation with its global operations and the currency in which it generates the majority of its revenues.

In a move to further strengthen its financial position, gategroup has successfully completed a bond repurchase tender for its CHF 350 million bond (maturing February 2027). A total of CHF 92 million in bonds was tendered and accepted for repurchase, reflecting the company’s proactive approach to managing its capital structure.

For media and investor inquiries, please contact:

IR@gategroup.com

mediacontact@gategroup.com

About gategroup

gategroup is a leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 300 locations in more than 68 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world’s leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com

Disclaimer

Certain financial information in this presentation is presented in Euro (EUR) and includes amounts originally denominated in Swiss Francs (CHF). Foreign exchange rate fluctuations between currencies, including between Swiss Francs and the Euro, may materially affect the figures presented, and no assurance can be given that the exchange rates used herein reflect current or future market rates.

This publication contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “estimate”, “predict”, “intend”, “target”, “assume”, “may”, “will” “could” and similar expression are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this publication but may prove to be erroneous and are subject to a variety of significant uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements. Among these factors are changes in overall economic conditions, changes in demand for our products, changes in the demand for, or price of, oil, risk of terrorism, war, geopolitical or other exogenous shocks to the airline sector, risks of increased competition, manufacturing and product development risks, loss of key customers, changes in government regulations, foreign and domestic political and legislative risks, risks associated with foreign operations and foreign currency exchange rates and controls, strikes, embargoes, weather-related risks and other risks and uncertainties. We therefore caution investors and prospective investors against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons for which actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

1 Conversion prepared according to the respective reported historical exchange rates.