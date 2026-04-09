PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer publishes agenda for 2026 Annual General Meeting

Alphen aan den Rijn — April 9, 2026 — Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information solutions, software, and services, today published the agenda and all related materials for the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on May 21, 2026.

The 2025 Financial statements, as included in the Annual Report, will be proposed for adoption at the AGM. The agenda further includes a proposal to distribute a total dividend over the 2025 financial year of €2.52 per ordinary share. If approved, this will result in a final dividend of €1.59 per ordinary share.

The agenda includes proposals to reappoint Ms. Heleen Kersten as member of the Supervisory Board and to appoint Mr. Maarten de Vries as member of the Supervisory Board. The agenda also includes a proposal to amend the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board, and a proposal to amend the articles of association of the company.

The full AGM agenda with explanatory notes, the convocation notice including meeting details, the 2025 Remuneration report, the CVs of Ms. Kersten and Mr. de Vries, and other materials are now available on the Wolters Kluwer website.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

Media Investors/Analysts Stefan Kloet Meg Geldens Wolters Kluwer



Wolters Kluwer Global Communications Investor Relations m +316 12 22 36 57 ir@wolterskluwer.com stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by any pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Notice regarding bearer share certificates. Owners of physical bearer share certificates in Wolters Kluwer N.V. (or its predecessors) are currently still entitled to surrender these bearer certificates and to receive a corresponding number of ordinary shares in Wolters Kluwer N.V. The opportunity to exchange the bearer certificates is open until October 31, 2026, at the latest. For more information, please email ir@wolterskluwer.com.

Attachment