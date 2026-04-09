 BingX Kicks Off Global Capital Gala, Spotlighting TradFi Trading Opportunities





PANAMA CITY, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of its Global Capital Gala, a trading campaign spotlighting BingX's expanding TradFi range of global assets. Running from April 8 to April 28, the campaign reinforces BingX’s commitment to bridging traditional finance and crypto markets while unlocking broader access to TradFi markets.



At the core of the campaign is the BingX TradFi suite, which enables feature-rich access to a growing range of traditional financial assets:

24/7 Trading: BingX TradFi now supports 24/7 trading for a wide range of selected traditional assets, allowing for flexible trading beyond traditional hours.

BingX TradFi now supports 24/7 trading for a wide range of selected traditional assets, allowing for flexible trading beyond traditional hours. High Leverage: BingX TradFi offers up to 500x leverage for select assets across its TradFi suite, including the newly-introduced 100x leverage for U.S. Stocks.

BingX TradFi offers up to 500x leverage for select assets across its TradFi suite, including the newly-introduced 100x leverage for U.S. Stocks. Competitive Trading Fees: Traders enjoy zero-fee futures trading in select markets, along with a competitive spot trading fee schedule.

Traders enjoy zero-fee futures trading in select markets, along with a competitive spot trading fee schedule. Diverse TradFi Range: Supporting over 100 traditional assets, the BingX TradFi suite offers traders flexibility across commodities, forex, stocks, and indices.

As the inaugural event of the campaign, BingX introduced the U.S. Stocks Earnings Hunt Trading Challenge, a multi-zone trading experience designed to engage users across different strategies and markets. Participants who complete KYC can complete trading tasks to unlock rewards, compete in both Spot and Futures trading leaderboards, and access a combined prize pool of up to 500,000 USDT with no further barriers to entry.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb2359aa-8e03-4f62-b582-f3813f4b2721