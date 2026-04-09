Uphold Powers Expansion of Busha to the UK

London, UK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Busha, a Nigerian SEC-licensed digital asset exchange, expands to the UK to serve families with connections across both regions

Busha selected Uphold as its platform partner thanks to experience in delivering on-chain infrastructure services in the UK

Busha, a crypto platform focused on building the future of money in Africa, has selected Uphold, the modern infrastructure provider for on-chain finance, to support the launch of its services in the UK. Busha serves more than a million customers in Africa, primarily in Nigeria and Kenya, and is expanding into the UK to serve residents there with on-chain financial services.





Under the partnership, the Busha customer app will plug directly into Uphold’s infrastructure, enabling Busha’s UK customers to buy, sell and hold a variety of cryptocurrencies on the platform.

Michael Adeyeri, CEO of Busha, said: “From our base, it makes great sense to expand our services into the UK, a country with long, close historical connections, and to serve families with members in both locations. We see it as a huge positive that UK residents will be able to access a full range of digital assets through Busha.”

Busha upholds rigorous compliance standards and was among the first crypto-exchanges to secure a provisional licence to operate as a digital asset exchange under Nigeria’s licensing framework. In evaluating its approach for the launch of its services into the UK, Busha faced an array of challenges to satisfy the demands of UK regulators.

Busha had a choice of building the capabilities and obtaining the registration themselves – a process that could have taken years – or of partnering with a service provider that already has the required capabilities in place.

Busha selected Uphold as its platform partner for UK expansion thanks to Uphold’s compliance-first approach, its deep understanding of the requirements for delivering registered crypto services in the country, and its experience in working with UK regulators.

Robin O’Connell, CEO of Uphold Enterprise, said: “Uphold supporting Busha’s launch into the UK helps to solve exactly some of the issues that blockchain-powered finance was invented for – namely, the ability to move value digitally to anyone, anywhere with an internet connection, at any time. We’re delighted that they chose Uphold to be their platform partner for their UK launch and proud that we were able to get their UK digital asset services up and running in a matter of months.”

Busha’s service is available to UK customers starting today.

As part of its future growth plans, Busha is also evaluating the possibility of a business-to-business proposition in providing international payment services to other service providers on its platform.

About Uphold

Uphold, is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold delivers pioneering financial services which support millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity, resilience and optimal execution. The company publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK with the FCA and in Europe with the Bank of Portugal. Securities products and services are offered by Uphold Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com.

About Busha

Busha is a digital asset exchange authorised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Nigeria. Founded in 2019, Busha provides services for buying, selling, and managing digital assets to over one million users and businesses across Nigeria and Kenya. Busha is expanding its services into the UK through a partnership with Uphold.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Media Contacts:

Uphold - Marc Sparrow / marc@eurekabox.net

Busha - Esther Olushola-John / esther@busha.co



