Electrosurgical Devices Market Projected to Attain USD 18.64 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider reported that global Electrosurgical Devices Market size was valued at USD 8.92 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.64 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over 2026–2035. The increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing inclination towards less invasive methods, and the ongoing developments in surgical energy technologies are all contributing factors to the steady growth of the global electrosurgical devices market.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size (2025): USD 8.92 Billion

Market Size (2035): USD 18.64 Billion

CAGR (2026–2035): 7.6%

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Electrosurgical Devices Market was valued at USD 3.54 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2026–2035. The U.S. maintains a leading position in the global electrosurgical devices market, supported by a well-established surgical infrastructure, high procedural volumes, and strong adoption of advanced medical technologies.

Rising Surgical Procedure Volumes and Demand for Minimally Invasive Techniques to Augment Market Growth Globally

The use of electrosurgical equipment is being greatly accelerated by the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses worldwide as well as a consistent increase in surgical procedures in specialties like general surgery, gynecology, cardiology, and oncology. The need for cutting-edge electrosurgical technologies is rising as healthcare professionals prioritize minimally invasive procedures that offer lower blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and quicker patient recovery. Further bolstering market expansion throughout hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialized clinics globally are continuous advancements in energy-based surgical systems and precision control, which are improving clinical results and procedural efficiency.

Major Electrosurgical Devices Companies SWOT Analysis Listed in the Report are

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (Ethicon)

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

CONMED Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kirwan Surgical Products LLC

Bovie Medical Corporation

Megadyne Medical Products, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

LED SpA

Ellman International, Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

EMED Sp. z o.o.

Electrosurgical Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

The electrosurgery instruments and accessories segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 32.6% in 2025, driven by extensive utilization of bipolar and monopolar instruments across a wide range of surgical procedures. The argon and smoke management systems segment is anticipated to achieve the highest growth during 2026–2035, propelled by increasing focus on surgical smoke evacuation, operating room safety standards globally.

By Application

The general surgery segment captured the largest revenue share of 22.8% in 2025, attributable to the high volume of procedures such as gastrointestinal, colorectal, and hepatobiliary surgeries that rely heavily on electrosurgical devices for cutting and coagulation. The cosmetic surgery segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace between 2026 and 2035, fueled by increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, rising disposable income, and growing acceptance of cosmetic enhancements.

By End-Use

Hospitals accounted for the largest market share of approximately 61.5% in 2025, driven by the availability of advanced surgical infrastructure, higher patient inflow, and the presence of skilled surgical professionals. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to register the highest growth during 2026–2035, as the shift toward outpatient surgical care gains momentum globally.

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Electrosurgical Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Electrosurgical Generators

Active Electrodes

Dispersive Electrodes

Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories Electrosurgery Instruments Bipolar Instruments Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments Bipolar Forceps Monopolar Instruments Electrosurgery Pencils Electrosurgery Electrodes Suction Coagulators Monopolar Forceps Electrosurgery Accessories Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes Cords, Cables, and Adapters Others

Argon and Smoke Management Systems

Others

By Application

General Surgery

Gynecology Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Insights:

Due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure, stringent surgical safety regulations, and steady investment in cutting-edge surgical technologies, North America held the highest revenue share of about 41.85% of the global electrosurgical devices market in 2025. In order to increase procedure accuracy, shorten operating times, and improve patient outcomes, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics are progressively implementing electrosurgical equipment in the U.S., which continues to be the main source of demand.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.14%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing area in the electrosurgical devices market. This growth is driven by the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increased surgical volumes, and rising healthcare spending in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The availability of a sizable patient base, increased access to cutting-edge surgical equipment, and growing awareness of minimally invasive procedures are all major factors driving regional market expansion.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Medtronic introduced its next-generation electrosurgical energy platform with enhanced thermal spread control and integrated digital feedback systems, enabling improved surgical precision and safety across minimally invasive procedures in North America and Europe.

, Medtronic introduced its next-generation electrosurgical energy platform with enhanced thermal spread control and integrated digital feedback systems, enabling improved surgical precision and safety across minimally invasive procedures in North America and Europe. In June 2024, Johnson & Johnson MedTech launched an upgraded advanced energy device platform featuring enhanced vessel sealing capabilities and real-time tissue sensing technology, strengthening its leadership in surgical energy systems across global healthcare markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROCEDURE VOLUME ANALYSIS & FORECAST – helps you understand surgical demand across applications such as general surgery, gynecology, and cardiovascular procedures, along with growth in minimally invasive surgeries and the impact of an aging population on overall procedure volumes.

– helps you understand surgical demand across applications such as general surgery, gynecology, and cardiovascular procedures, along with growth in minimally invasive surgeries and the impact of an aging population on overall procedure volumes. REGULATORY & SAFETY COMPLIANCE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess adherence to global medical device standards (FDA, CE, ISO), product approval timelines, and evolving safety guidelines for electrosurgical energy devices.

– helps you assess adherence to global medical device standards (FDA, CE, ISO), product approval timelines, and evolving safety guidelines for electrosurgical energy devices. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you identify advancements in energy-based devices (bipolar, vessel sealing, argon systems), integration with robotic and image-guided surgeries, and emerging innovations in thermal control and smoke evacuation.

– helps you identify advancements in energy-based devices (bipolar, vessel sealing, argon systems), integration with robotic and image-guided surgeries, and emerging innovations in thermal control and smoke evacuation. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate device usage rates across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), improvements in procedure time, maintenance cycles, and cost efficiency/ROI for healthcare providers.

– helps you evaluate device usage rates across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), improvements in procedure time, maintenance cycles, and cost efficiency/ROI for healthcare providers. INVESTMENT & STRATEGIC ACTIVITY – helps you track M&A trends, partnerships between healthcare providers and manufacturers, and expansion strategies adopted by key players to strengthen market presence.

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Electrosurgical Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.92 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 18.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.6% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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