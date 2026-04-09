Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for March 2026 of its Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP - the first crypto index ETP in the Nordics

Stockholm, 9 April 2026 - Virtune today announces the completion of the monthly rebalancing for the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm for both the SEK-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052207, ticker name VIR10SEK) and the EUR-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052215, ticker name VIR10EUR) ETP.
In addition to the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:
Virtune Bitcoin ETP
Virtune Stellar ETP
Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP
Virtune Staked Solana ETP
Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP
Virtune XRP ETP
Virtune Avalanche ETP
Virtune Litecoin ETP
Virtune Chainlink ETP
Virtune Arbitrum ETP
Virtune Staked Polygon ETP
Virtune Staked Cardano ETP
Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP
Virtune Bitcoin Prime ETP
Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP
Virtune Staked Near ETP
Virtune Sui ETP
Virtune Stablecoin ETP
Virtune Bittensor ETP
Virtune BNB ETP
Index allocation as of 30 March (before rebalancing):
Bitcoin: 40.03%
Ethereum: 30.08%
BNB: 10.12%
XRP: 9.88%
Solana: 5.77%
Bitcoin Cash: 1.11%
Cardano: 1.08%
Chainlink: 0.76%
Stellar: 0.68%
Litecoin: 0.50%
Index allocation as of 31 March (after rebalancing):
Bitcoin: 40.00%
Ethereum: 29.75%
BNB: 10.16%
XRP: 10.11%
Solana: 5.93%
Bitcoin Cash: 1.11%
Cardano: 1.09%
Chainlink: 0.74%
Stellar: 0.62%
Litecoin: 0.49%
As part of this month’s rebalancing, no new assets are added to the index.
The performance of the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK for March was -3.68%.
The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to ensure that the ETP always reflects the current market conditions and to effectively absorb volatility in the crypto market.
Virtune's crypto index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. The ETP includes up to 10 leading crypto assets and are based on their total market capitalization, with a maximum weight of 40% per crypto asset to promote diversification. This allows investors to benefit from broad exposure to the crypto market without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.
If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.
Press contact
Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)
Christopher@virtune.com
+46 70 073 45 64
Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.
Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.
Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for March 2026 of its Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP - the first crypto index ETP in the Nordics
| Source: Virtune AB (Publ) Virtune AB (Publ)
Stockholm, 9 April 2026 - Virtune today announces the completion of the monthly rebalancing for the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm for both the SEK-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052207, ticker name VIR10SEK) and the EUR-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052215, ticker name VIR10EUR) ETP.
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