Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics (Distribution Management, Packaging & Labeling, Transportation, Warehousing) Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2026-2032

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market is projected to grow from USD 140.03 billion in 2025 to USD 161.04 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 384.23 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.51%.

The biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market is experiencing significant evolution as new therapies, regulatory changes, and technological advancements redefine expectations for global supply chain management.

This expansion reflects escalating demand for cold chain integrity, specialized handling, and advanced supply network visibility as product complexity rises across biological and gene-based modalities. Increased regulatory focus and evolving patient delivery models further accelerate the need for strategic logistics partnerships.

Key Takeaways

Rising product complexity and patient-focused supply models require logistics partners with advanced cold chain and clinical support capabilities.

Regulatory scrutiny is intensifying, pushing for improved traceability, standardized validation, and audit-ready data management throughout the logistics life cycle.

Technology advancements such as active packaging and telemetry-enabled monitoring enable real-time shipment visibility and dynamic risk mitigation, reducing spoilage and operational disruptions.

Strategic vendor selection increasingly prioritizes cross-functional collaboration between manufacturing, clinical, quality, and commercial teams to ensure alignment with therapeutic and market requirements.

Specialized assets, digital orchestration, and demonstrated experience with high-value biologics now drive competitive differentiation and long-term supplier relationships.

Scope & Segmentation

Service Types: Distribution Management, Packaging & Labeling, Transportation, Warehousing

Distribution Management, Packaging & Labeling, Transportation, Warehousing Packaging & Labeling: Active Packaging (Controlled Atmosphere Packaging, Refrigerated Containers), Labeling Services, Passive Packaging

Active Packaging (Controlled Atmosphere Packaging, Refrigerated Containers), Labeling Services, Passive Packaging Transportation Modes: Air Transport (Express, Standard), Rail Transport, Road Transport, Sea Transport

Air Transport (Express, Standard), Rail Transport, Road Transport, Sea Transport Warehousing Categories: Ambient Storage, Cold Storage

Ambient Storage, Cold Storage Temperature Ranges: Ambient, Chilled (Monitored, Standard), Controlled Room Temperature (Monitored, Standard), Frozen (Standard, Ultra Frozen)

Ambient, Chilled (Monitored, Standard), Controlled Room Temperature (Monitored, Standard), Frozen (Standard, Ultra Frozen) Mode Of Transportation: Air Freight (Express, Standard), Rail Freight, Road Transport (Full Truck Load, Less Than Truck Load), Sea Freight (Full Container Load, Less Than Container Load)

Air Freight (Express, Standard), Rail Freight, Road Transport (Full Truck Load, Less Than Truck Load), Sea Freight (Full Container Load, Less Than Container Load) End Users: Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturing and Research Organizations, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics (Community, Research)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturing and Research Organizations, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics (Community, Research) Product Types: Cell Therapies (Dendritic Cell, Stem Cell), Gene Therapies, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines (Inactivated, Live Attenuated)

Cell Therapies (Dendritic Cell, Stem Cell), Gene Therapies, Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines (Inactivated, Live Attenuated) Packaging Types: Active (Refrigerated Containers, Temperature Controlled Shippers), Passive (Insulated Boxes, Thermal Blankets)

Active (Refrigerated Containers, Temperature Controlled Shippers), Passive (Insulated Boxes, Thermal Blankets) Regions: Americas, Europe Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific

Why This Report Matters

Empowers executive stakeholders to benchmark logistics sourcing, network design, and risk management strategies for complex biologics.

Clarifies the impact of regulatory, product, and tariff shifts, guiding resilient investment in validated cold chain infrastructure and digital solutions.

Delivers actionable insights for aligning operations, compliance, and commercial goals in a rapidly transforming market environment.

Conclusion

Meeting future demands in biopharmaceutical logistics requires alignment between technology, capability-based sourcing, and collaborative strategic planning. Organizations investing in validated and adaptable cold chain systems are positioned to protect product quality, reduce risk, and ensure timely patient access.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $161.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $384.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

Bollore SE

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cencora, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Cryoport, Inc.

DB Schenker Logistics Germany AG & Co. KG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

EVERSANA Life Science Services LLC

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

FedEx Corporation

KLN Logistics Group Limited

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

LOGISTEED, Ltd.

McKesson Corporation

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.

SF Holding Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

XPO, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34a3ol

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