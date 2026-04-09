Extended Stay Hotel Market Global Forecast Report 2026-2032: Guest Demand Drivers, Operational Trends, and Strategic Priorities That Foster Resilient Growth Amid Shifting Market Landscapes

Dublin, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extended Stay Hotel Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Extended Stay Hotel Market evolved significantly between 2025 and 2026, marking a notable growth from USD 55.39 billion to USD 60.43 billion. It is poised for further expansion, projected to reach USD 104.35 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9.46%.

This market research report delivers authoritative insights into the dynamics shaping the extended stay segment, including guest demand drivers, operational trends, and strategic priorities that foster resilient growth amid shifting market landscapes.

Competitive pressures are intensifying alongside evolving guest expectations, compelling operators to emphasize operational flexibility, service predictability, and tech integration. This recalibration involves strategic adjustment of product mixes, innovative staffing models, and reimagined distribution channels to harmonize with extended-duration revenue prospects, providing a competitive edge in an evolving marketplace.

Transformative Shifts in Extended Stay Models

The sector is amid significant transformations, driven by technological advancements, demographic shifts, and commercial evolutions. Seamless reservation and communication technologies have matured, becoming standard expectations. Flexible product designs that adapt to varying stay lengths and guest needs have become vital, impacting competitive differentiation.

Workforce dynamics and automation significantly influence cost structures. As labor availability tightens, operators turn to tech solutions for efficient housekeeping, self-service, and procurement processes without sacrificing quality. Emphasizing sustainability and wellness, operators now position energy-efficient, health-conscious amenities as central to guest attraction and retention strategies.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Recognizing demand heterogeneity is crucial, with strategic segmentation insights across service levels, stay durations, room types, and booking channels informing effective product strategies.

Regional recovery variations necessitate tailored operational priorities and asset management strategies across different geographical markets.

Leveraging corporate and competitive insights enables operators to utilize brand differentiation, partnerships, and innovative operations to stay ahead.

Integrated recommendations highlight revenue resilience, cost control, and guest experience innovation as vital components to sustaining competitive market positioning.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $60.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $104.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Summary

CXO Perspective

Market Size & Growth Trends

Market Share Analysis, 2025

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

New Revenue Opportunities

Next-Generation Business Models

Industry Roadmap

Market Overview

Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

Supply-Side Analysis

Demand-Side Analysis

Stakeholder Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Market Outlook

Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

Go-to-Market Strategy

Market Insights

Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

Consumer Experience Benchmarking

Opportunity Mapping

Distribution Channel Analysis

Pricing Trend Analysis

Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

ESG & Sustainability Analysis

Disruption & Risk Scenarios

Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

Concentration Ratio (CR)

Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

Accor S.A.

Best Western International, Inc.

Blueground Holdings Limited

Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group

Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Extended Stay America, Inc.

G6 Hospitality LLC

Ginosi Corporation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC.

Kasa Living Inc.

Les Suites Hotel

LivAway Suites, LLC

Marriott International, Inc.

Mint House Inc.

National Corporate Housing Inc.

Oyo Hotels & Homes Private Limited.

Red Roof Franchising, LLC

Sonder Holdings Inc.

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

The Ascott Limited

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oux2wu

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